The Eastern Conference Finals excitement has arrived, and it is time to start the series that will determine the best team in the East. Boston Celtics and Miami Heat will face each other in a best-of-seven series, and the winner will book a ticket to the NBA Playoffs 2023 Finals. Today, we will tell you everything you need to know about how to watch Celtics vs. Heat Game 1 of NBA Playoffs 2023 from anywhere in the world!

Boston took down the Sixers in seven games to reach here, while the Heat did the job in six games against the New York Knicks. Both teams had outstanding efforts on the way to the Conference Finals, and it is now time to show the best team. For you to live the spirit, here is how to watch Celtics vs. Heat Game 1!

Tatum vs. Butler

Jason Tatum and Jimmy Butler are the leaders of their teams, and their battle will be one of the biggest aspects that will determine the Eastern Conference Finals' result. Tatum led his team in Boston's 4-3 win over the Sixers and had 51 points on top of 13 rebounds. Tatum scored 6 threes out of 10 attempts and had a spectacular night to carry his team to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Since the calendar turned to the postseason, the eighth-seeded Heat have been on the run. Miami beat the New York Knicks in six games in the Eastern Conference Semifinals after defeating Giannis Antetokounmpo and the top-seeded Bucks in the first round. Butler had a 24-point game against Knicks four days ago, and Bam Adebayo supported him with 23 points and 9 rebounds. The Heat have an experienced roster with Kevin Love, Butler, and Kyle Lowry.

The Boston Celtics are looking like favorites of the series, but you never know what Jimmy Butler can bring to the court and surprise everyone. If you want to know how to watch Celtics vs. Heat Game 1 of NBA Playoffs 2023 from anywhere in the world, keep reading!

When is Celtics vs. Heat Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs 2023?

The first game of the series will take place in TD Garden, Boston, and it will start at 8:30 p.m. ET, local time. If you are living in a different country or even a continent, check out the starting time conversions for some places all around the world:

Los Angeles: 5:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. Mexico City: 6:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m. London: 1:30 a.m. (May 18)

1:30 a.m. (May 18) Madrid: 2:30 a.m (May 18)

2:30 a.m (May 18) New Delhi: 6:00 a.m. (May 18)

6:00 a.m. (May 18) Tokyo: 9:30 a.m. (May 18)

9:30 a.m. (May 18) Sydney: 10:30 a.m. (May 18)

All eyes on the X’s and O’s ?? pic.twitter.com/jEgsVOGAOU — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 15, 2023

How to watch Celtics vs. Heat Game 1 of NBA Playoffs 2023?

There are two distinct ways to watch Celtics vs. Heat Game 1 of NBA Playoffs 2023. TV is the most traditional method, and if you have a cable tv subscription, it will probably be your go-to choi?ce for today's game. Most of the time, ESPN, ABC, and TNT stream NBA Playoffs 2023 games, and today it is TNT's turn. Get your remote control and turn on TNT before the game to watch the pre-game show.

Another option is to watch a Celtics vs. Heat Game 1 live stream through external platforms like the TNT App or Sling TV. These services will let you stream today's game on your smartphone, tablet, smart TV, or any other device that supports video streaming. Other choices that you can try are fubo, NBA League Pass, and Paramount+.

How to access the Celtics vs. Heat Game 1 live stream?

You may encounter issues connecting to these services if you are not located in one of the determined countries. This won't stop you from viewing the Celtics vs. Heat Game 1 live stream since VPNs will help you overcome any obstacles! Regardless of your location, you may watch the game live using VPNs.

VPN services like NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and Surfshark may be used to bypass geographical restrictions and watch the game from anywhere in the world. NordVPN is currently offering a 63% discount and three extra months with a year-long membership for just $88.83! Other VPN services, such as ExpressVPN or Surfshark, may be used to watch the Celtics vs. Heat Game 1 live stream from anywhere in the world.

Celtics vs. Heat NBA Playoffs 2023 schedule

It is not very common, but we might see a 4-0 sweep from Boston Celtics or the Miami Heat: That is why it says "if necessary" after the fourth game. It would be a surprise for many fans if one side sweeps the other. Here is the full Celtics vs. Heat NBA Playoffs 2023 schedule; all the times listed below are ET:

Game 1: Heat at Celtics, Wednesday, May 17, 8:30 p.m.

Game 2: Heat at Celtics, Friday, May 19, 8:30 p.m.

Game 3: Celtics at Heat, Sunday, May 21, 8:30 p.m.

Game 4: Celtics at Heat, Tuesday, May 23, 8:30 p.m.

Game 5: Heat at Celtics, Thursday, May 25, 8:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 6: Celtics at Heat, Saturday, May 27, 8:30 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 7: Heat at Celtics, Monday, May 29, 8:30 p.m. (if necessary)

