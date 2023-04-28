Clearer calls on Teams with Spatial Audio

Microsoft has been working closely on Teams, and now, the company is bringing a new Spatial Sound feature to the app. Soon, you and your colleagues will sound better in meetings.

The Spatial Audio feature is aimed to improve the sound quality in general for Teams users. Microsoft has been adding several features for Teams users, and it is now time for a sound update. If you have a wired stereo headset or built-in stereo speakers, you can choose Spatial audio on the meeting pre-join screen in Device settings.

Spatial Audio is a widely-used sound feature that enhances the quality. It will make conversations more natural while increasing the sense of audio presence. In the Gallery view, this new audio experience spatializes the voices of attendees across the visual meeting stage.

It will be available for both Windows and Mac devices. "We will begin rolling out in late April and expect to complete the rollout by early May," said Microsoft about the targeted release date.

"Spatial Audio brings next-generation spatialized audio to Teams, where you can meet like you're there together. This intelligent audio technology makes the meeting experience more natural, inclusive, and focused for everyone, says Microsoft.

How to enable Spatial audio in Teams meetings?

If you want to sound crystal clear during your Teams meetings, here are the steps:

Open Teams. Go to Settings. Select Devices from the left-hand menu. Turn on the toggle of "Spatial Audio."

Your changes will be saved automatically.

Last month, Microsoft released a public preview of the new Microsoft Teams, and it works two times faster than the previous one while using 50% less memory. Shortly after that, the company also revealed its new partnership with Snapchat, bringing Snap's lenses to the app. There are over twenty Snapchat Lenses that you can try during your meetings.

Recently, Slack complained to the European Union about Microsoft Teams being bundled with the Office Suit. According to a recent report, Microsoft won't bundle Teams with Office in the future. This means that Teams will be a separate application.

