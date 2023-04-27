Microsoft's army goggles get a two-year delay amid health concerns

Microsoft won't be deploying an updated version of its army goggles for at least two years, as the current one has caused headaches, nausea, and eyestrain to soldiers. Microsoft needs to show the army that it has fixed all the flaws causing health issues.

Microsoft manufactured army goggles for the United States Army for a while ago, but soldiers who used them were left with headaches, nausea, and eyestrain. The Army wants o make sure Microsoft fixes all the flaws with its army goggles, also known as HoloLens. "If the goggle passes its tests, a version will be fielded starting in July 2025," the Army said in a statement.

HoloLens is using the company's Integrated Visual Augmentation System, or IVAS. It features a head-up display for soldiers, similar to what fighter pilots use. Both parties believe in the project and don't want to throw in the towel yet. Microsoft will keep working on fixing all the issues as the date has been pushed back to 2025.

The updated version is thinner and lighter, with the goal of "greatly improving soldier comfort," according to Microsoft. Software enhancements are also aimed to increase dependability and reduce power consumption.

Congress is not willing to free up budget

Even though the US Army and Microsoft want to push the release of HoloLens, Congress is not willing to free up the budget before seeing improvements on the device. It means billions of dollars, so the Congress has questions.

The estimated bill goes up to $21.9 billion for 121,000 devices, spared, and support services, projected by the Army. 5,000 goggles have already been accepted, and another round of 5,000 is pending.

The Army stated that the first 20 upgraded goggles will be delivered between July and September, with initial assessments by soldiers following soon after.

According to Bloomberg, “I am particularly concerned about a product that would cost over $60,000 per soldier” and “think the system needs to be carefully scrutinized to ensure soldier lethality is enhanced,” Representative Rob Wittman, a Virginia Republican and the subcommittee chairman, said in a statement.

