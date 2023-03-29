Google's AI-powered education: The future of learning

Google continues to implement AI-powered technologies to its products. Recently, the company announced more features for Education.
Onur Demirkol
Mar 29, 2023
Google
|
0

Google announced its upcoming improvements at BETT 2023, including education features for Chromebooks, an AI-powered hand gesture detection for Meet, and a Reading Mode for Chrome.

Reading Mode is coming to Google's web browser, Chrome. Users will be able to select it through a drop-down menu on the side panel. Google aims to help students with ADHD or dyslexia, reducing all the images and other elements that could easily distract the reader. These elements consist of images, videos, ads, and such.

Google continues to implement AI-powered technologies to its products. Recently, the company announced more features for Education.
Google

Students will be able to focus on the content itself, and they will also be able to customize the font, typeface, spacing, background color, etc. Reading Mode will first be available for ChromeOS users. Students can access it through the Chrome browser in ChromeOS M1114.

Realistic classroom feeling with hand gesture detection

Another education-focused feature Google announced is the new hand gesture detector. The AI-powered feature will detect it whenever you physically raise your hand, and Meet will automatically enable your hand raise icon and move you to the main grid. This feature will roll out on all Google Workspace for Education users.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We believe AI will transform teaching and unlock student potential in ways people can't even imagine, and we are committed to helping develop it responsibly. As we look to the future of education, we envision AI playing a key role in building a classroom where learning is personal, and teachers are given the time they need to do what they do best," says Google.

Google will also let two or more teachers co-present a presentation and add interactive questions on YouTube videos in Classroom. This will help students answer questions with real-time feedback, and teachers can get insights into student performance. It will first roll out as a beta and be available in English, Japanese, Malay, Portuguese and Spanish. In the upcoming months, Google wants to fully launch it and add more languages.

Google continues to implement AI-powered technologies to its products. Recently, the company announced more features for Education.
Google

Thanks to Screencast, educators will also be able to record, trim, transcribe, and share lessons, presentations, and demos, all with new demo tools and in a dozen new languages.

Google has been working on implementing AI-powered technologies almost in all products. Education is one of the important areas in that AI can be very useful and a vast amount of educators are used to Google products like Chrome.

Advertisement

Related content

The Gmail attachment limit is only 25MB, but there is a way to avoid it. Check our article to see how to send large files in Gmail!

How to send large files in Gmail: Easiest way
Interesting “Perspectives” Carousel will appear on Google Searches

Interesting “Perspectives” Carousel will appear on Google Searches
Google has announced its new features, including a heat alert system, to help communities fight with climate change.

Stay ahead of the heat with Google's new alert system
In this guide, we will explain how to use the "Google take me home" voice command on Android and iPhone in seconds.

How to use Google Take Me Home: Explained
Google is set to announce its new Pixel phones at the I/O summit 2023, and here are the top 3 Pixel 7a colors that could be revealed.

Pixel 7a colors: Top 3 possibilities
You may be unaware of your Chromebook's capabilities. This guide will show you one of them, how to screen record on Chromebook!

How to screen record on Chromebook: Full guide

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved