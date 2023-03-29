Google's AI-powered education: The future of learning

Google announced its upcoming improvements at BETT 2023, including education features for Chromebooks, an AI-powered hand gesture detection for Meet, and a Reading Mode for Chrome.

Reading Mode is coming to Google's web browser, Chrome. Users will be able to select it through a drop-down menu on the side panel. Google aims to help students with ADHD or dyslexia, reducing all the images and other elements that could easily distract the reader. These elements consist of images, videos, ads, and such.

Students will be able to focus on the content itself, and they will also be able to customize the font, typeface, spacing, background color, etc. Reading Mode will first be available for ChromeOS users. Students can access it through the Chrome browser in ChromeOS M1114.

Realistic classroom feeling with hand gesture detection

Another education-focused feature Google announced is the new hand gesture detector. The AI-powered feature will detect it whenever you physically raise your hand, and Meet will automatically enable your hand raise icon and move you to the main grid. This feature will roll out on all Google Workspace for Education users.

"We believe AI will transform teaching and unlock student potential in ways people can't even imagine, and we are committed to helping develop it responsibly. As we look to the future of education, we envision AI playing a key role in building a classroom where learning is personal, and teachers are given the time they need to do what they do best," says Google.

Google will also let two or more teachers co-present a presentation and add interactive questions on YouTube videos in Classroom. This will help students answer questions with real-time feedback, and teachers can get insights into student performance. It will first roll out as a beta and be available in English, Japanese, Malay, Portuguese and Spanish. In the upcoming months, Google wants to fully launch it and add more languages.

Thanks to Screencast, educators will also be able to record, trim, transcribe, and share lessons, presentations, and demos, all with new demo tools and in a dozen new languages.

Google has been working on implementing AI-powered technologies almost in all products. Education is one of the important areas in that AI can be very useful and a vast amount of educators are used to Google products like Chrome.

