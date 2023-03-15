Are you dissatisfied with the limitations of Siri when it comes to answering your questions? Good news: There’s a new solution available. Developer Yue Yang has developed a shortcut that enables you to convert Apple's voice assistant into an intelligent AI assistant that leverages the capabilities of OpenAI. To use this feature, all you need is a device that supports Siri and an active OpenAI account.

A recent discovery by BGR shows that users can now use a shortcut to integrate Apple's Siri with OpenAI's ChatGPT. Instead of replacing Siri with ChatGPT, the shortcut allows Siri to transfer users' queries to ChatGPT and provide them with answers from the AI chatbot. Developer Yue Yang notes that since the shortcut links ChatGPT and Siri, it can be used on various devices equipped with Siri, such as iPhones, iPads, and Macs. To use this shortcut, you will need to have an OpenAI account, which you can create by visiting the official website. Once you have an account, you can access your API key by visiting a specific page or through your profile and clicking on the option to create a new secret key.

API keys serve as a crucial tool for developers to connect various services for a particular user. In the case of using ChatGPT with Siri, these keys act as the identifiers required to grant Siri the authority to operate ChatGPT. If you have made it this far, it is apparent that this process is not as straightforward as downloading an app from the App Store. Nonetheless, it is not overly complicated either.

After obtaining your API key, the next step is to download the latest version of the shortcut created by Yue Yang from their GitHub page using the Apple device you wish to use with ChatGPT. As of this writing, version 1.2 is the most recent. Once you open the shortcut on your device, it will prompt you for your API key information. After you enter it, you will need to select a specific phrase to activate your ChatGPT-enhanced Siri instead of the regular Siri. It's important to note that this shortcut only works with English language inputs. While this process may seem a bit complicated, it's not much more involved than downloading an app from the App Store.

Once you have set up your ChatGPT-powered Siri, you can use it to communicate with the AI chatbot and even customize specific commands. Yue Yang has made it possible to access all of ChatGPT's features and personalize your new assistant by setting its personality. On GitHub, the developer suggests that you can configure your Siri to be a joker, a writer, a chef, or any other persona you choose. The possibilities for customization are limitless.

The shortcut created by Yue Yang is an exciting way to breathe new life into Siri and enhance its capabilities by leveraging the power of ChatGPT. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can easily set up ChatGPT as a virtual assistant to help with a range of tasks and answer any questions you might have. While the setup process may seem daunting at first, it is a straightforward process that can be completed with a few simple steps. With ChatGPT, Siri has the potential to become a smarter and more versatile voice assistant, and users can enjoy a whole new level of interaction with their Apple devices.

