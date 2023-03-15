Learn ChatGPT and future-proof your career

OpenAI's latest version of its language model, ChatGPT, has recently caught the attention of many individuals due to its latest iteration, GPT-4. This new release has caused a significant stir in the tech community, as it has the capability to process image inputs and generate outputs that are even more advanced than its prior versions. OpenAI has dubbed GPT-4 as "more creative and nuanced," which has further intensified the expectations for its potential impact in the field of artificial intelligence.

ADVERTISEMENT

In spite of the widespread excitement surrounding the latest version of ChatGPT, apprehensions have been raised regarding its possible impact on employment. Some experts are concerned that the advanced capabilities of AI, such as those demonstrated by GPT-4, could potentially result in job displacement and a scarcity of opportunities for numerous workers.

However, in Japan, a pioneering startup has taken a different approach. This company has recognized the enormous potential of ChatGPT and made expertise in the technology a key requirement for prospective hires. By embracing cutting-edge innovations like ChatGPT, this firm is positioning itself as a trailblazer in the field of AI. As the GPT-4 makes its debut, it will be fascinating to observe how other companies and industries respond to this latest breakthrough in AI technology.

Startups are demanding AI experts

LayerX Inc., a fintech startup based in Tokyo, is receiving widespread attention for its innovative approach to hiring, as reported by Bloomberg. The company has been mandating that job candidates showcase their aptitude in AI tools, including ChatGPT and Notion AI, which has generated significant interest in the tech industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent interview, Takaya Ishiguro, the Chief Human Resources Officer of LayerX, elucidated that while ChatGPT may not be flawless, being overly cautious and missing out on the potential advantages of new technology would be imprudent. By assessing the ChatGPT skills of prospective employees, LayerX can identify candidates who possess not only technical expertise but also a willingness to embrace and adapt to new developments in the AI field. This strategy is positioning LayerX as an innovative company that is actively preparing for the future of work.

Ishiguro highlighted the importance of promptly acclimating to new technologies and urged LayerX's personnel to embrace emerging technologies like ChatGPT, even if they are not entirely acquainted with them. This visionary approach empowers LayerX to maintain its position at the vanguard of the AI industry, giving the company an edge over its competitors. By instilling a culture that welcomes new innovations in AI, LayerX is well-positioned to lead the industry and stay ahead of the curve.

“It’s important to jump on new technologies quickly. I think the candidates are falling behind from the trend if they haven’t tried it at this point,” Ishiguro said.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is a common misconception that AI will inevitably lead to widespread job displacement. Just as employers previously looked for candidates with Microsoft Office proficiency, proficiency in AI tools may soon become a standard requirement for many positions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement