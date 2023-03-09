Google One update brings VPN for everyone and Dark Web monitoring

Google announced in a blog post on its official The Keyword blog that it is improving the company's Google One service in several ways.

Google One is a subscription service that includes additional storage space, access to Google's VPN, up to 10% cashback on Google Store devices and accessories, and access to Google Experts. Some of the features are restricted to certain plans.

The Basic plan, which is the first paid plan, includes 100 gigabytes of storage, access to Google Experts, an option to share with up to 5 others, and extra member benefits.

This changes in the coming days according to Google. The company revealed that all Google One subscribers will have access to the VPN solution. Basic and Standard plan customers could not use the VPN up until now, as it was not included in their plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Google notes that the VPN will become available to all Google One customers, regardless of plan, over the coming "few weeks". The VPN is available in 22 countries only, including Germany, Spain, Japan, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Canada and United States. Available means that only customers from these regions may use the VPN. Google notes, however, that the VPN remains available for these customers when they are travelling, including to regions or countries where the VPN is not available.

The Google One VPN is available for Windows, Mac, Android and iOS, and Google One customers may share the VPN with others, provided that the subscribed plan allows it.

Google added the VPN service to Google One in early 2020. First for users from the United States only, then for customers in select other regions. Google announced recently that a Pixel-exclusive feature is coming to Android and iOS for all Google One customers.

Dark web monitoring

Google One customers from the United States get another new feature added to their subscription plan. Google One supports dark web monitoring in the United States now and users may access a dark web report that highlights if personal information, such as a customer's name, address, email address, phone number or Social Security number, have been found by the scanner.

ADVERTISEMENT

When customers enable dark web monitoring, they select the information that they want monitored, according to Google's announcement. Google notifies customers and provides guidance on protecting that information.

Dark Web monitoring is rolling out over the coming weeks to all Google One subscribers in the United States.

Closing Words

ADVERTISEMENT

Google's decision to unlock VPN capabilities for all Google One subscribers improves the subscription service significantly. In fact, Google One Basic is now an affordable option when it comes to VPNs. While it is limited in several ways, including who can access it, it is a competitive price for a VPN solution.

Dedicated VPN providers may offer better features, such as improved privacy and security features, or support for advanced protocols, but not everyone requires these. Google notes that it will "never use the VPN connection to track, log, or sell" a customer's online activity.

Now You: do you have a Google One subscription?

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary Article Name Google One update brings VPN for everyone and Dark Web monitoring Description Google announced in a blog post on its official The Keyword blog that it is improving the company's Google One service in several ways. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement