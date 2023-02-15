A Serious Security Risk: Three Zero-Day Vulnerabilities You Need to Patch Now!

Martin Brinkmann
Feb 15, 2023
Updated • Feb 15, 2023
Windows Updates
|
3

Microsoft released security updates for all client and server versions of Windows that it supports yesterday. Among the 30 or so security issues that each version of Windows is affected by are three zero-day vulnerabilities that are exploited already.

windows security updates february 2023

It is interesting to note that all three of the zero-day vulnerabilities have received a severity rating of important. Each version of Windows is also affected by critical vulnerabilities, but none of these critical issues seem to be exploited currently.

Microsoft Publisher Security Features Bypass Vulnerability

The first vulnerability that is exploited in the wild affects Microsoft Publisher. The ID is CVE-2023-21715, and it affects systems on which Publisher, a Microsoft Office application, is installed on. Microsoft specifies further that only Microsoft 365 Apps for Enterprise are affected by this.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exploit targets the recent change in macro use in Microsoft Office. Microsoft implemented a security feature in Office recently that blocks macros in documents that come from untrusted sources, including the Internet.

The exploit may be used to bypass these macro protections, so that documents with malicious macros may still be used to attack Windows devices.

An attacker would have to convince a user to run a specially crafted Office document on the target machine. It could be distributed via websites or through other means.

Windows Graphics Component Remote Code Execution Vulnerability

The second vulnerability, filed under CVE-2023-21823, is rated important as well. It is a remote code execution vulnerability in the Windows Graphics Component.

Microsoft notes that an attacker who manages to exploit the issue may gain SYSTEM privileges on the target device. Microsoft's description lacks clarity, as it lists a number of affected products, including client and server versions of Windows, but also Microsoft Office for Android and iOS.

One of the FAQ entries on the support page suggests that the issue could be related to OneNote, as Microsoft mentions OneNote for Android specifically there.

Windows Common Log File System Driver Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability

The third and final vulnerability, CVE-2023-23376,  that is exploited already is an elevation of privileges vulnerability in the Windows Common Log File system driver.

It has a rating of important and attackers could exploit the issue to gain SYSTEM privileges on attacked systems. All client and server versions of Windows are affected by the issue. Microsoft does not reveal how a potential attack scenario looks like.

Closing Words

Windows Home users and system administrators may want to address the issues immediately to protect devices against potential attacks. The severity rating of important suggests that Microsoft does not see the security issues as a major threat to a large percentage of the Windows population.

Still, to be on the safe side, administrators may want to install the monthly security patches provided by Microsoft yesterday for all supported versions of Windows.

Summary
Windows Security: time to patch these three zero-day vulnerabilities
Article Name
Windows Security: time to patch these three zero-day vulnerabilities
Description
Microsoft patched three security issues that are exploited in the wild on the February 2023 Patch Day. Here is an overview of them.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

windows security updates february 2023

Microsoft Windows Security Updates February 2023 overview
Is This the End of the Windows 10 Era

Windows 10 KB5019275 preview update fixes hangs and other issues
windows updates january 2023

Microsoft Windows Security Updates January 2023 overview
microsoft windows security updates december 2022

Microsoft Windows Security Updates December 2022 overview
Windows 11 Updates

Microsoft Windows 11 Update Schedule Seemingly Reaches Far into the Future
windows security updates november 2022

Microsoft Windows Security Updates November 2022 overview

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Oxa said on February 15, 2023 at 3:41 pm
    Reply

    “Microsoft does not see the security issues as a major threat to a large percentage of the Windows population.”
    So why the hyperbolic title?

    1. daveb said on February 15, 2023 at 4:13 pm
      Reply

      ^^

    2. John G. said on February 15, 2023 at 4:37 pm
      Reply

      A security flaw is a security flaw.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved