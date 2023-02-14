Microsoft Windows Security Updates February 2023 overview
Microsoft released security updates for all supported client and server versions of its Windows operating system on February 14, 2023.
Our monthly overview of the Microsoft Patch Day provides home users and system administrators alike with detailed information and resource links. Our guide lists all released updates, links to support pages and direct downloads, highlights new, existing and fixed known issues, and much more.
Microsoft Windows Security Updates: February 2023
Here is a an Excel spreadsheet that lists the security updates that Microsoft released in February 2023. Just click on the link to download it, as an archive, to your device: windows-security-updates-february-2023
Executive Summary
- This is the first Patch Tuesday without Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 security updates. Both operating systems are no longer supported.
- Microsoft released updates for the following company products besides Windows: .Net and Visual Studio, .NET Framework, 3D Builder, Microsoft Office, HoloLens, Azure, Microsoft Edge and others.
- Internet Explorer is removed with a Microsoft Edge update today.
- Windows client systems with known issues: Windows 10 version 20H2, 21H2 and 22H2, Windows 11 version 22H2.
- Windows server systems with known issues: Windows Server 2008, 2008 R2, Windows Server 2012, 2012 R2, Windows Server 2019.
Operating System Distribution
- Windows 10 version 21H2 and 22H2: 34 vulnerabilities, 3 critical and 31 important
- Microsoft Protected Extensible Authentication Protocol (PEAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-21692
- Microsoft Protected Extensible Authentication Protocol (PEAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-21690
- Microsoft Protected Extensible Authentication Protocol (PEAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-21689
- Windows 11 and Windows 11 version 22H2: 31 vulnerabilities, 3 critical and 28 important
- Same as Windows 10.
Windows Server products
- Windows Server 2008 R2 (extended support only): 33 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 30 important
- Microsoft Protected Extensible Authentication Protocol (PEAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-21692
- Microsoft Protected Extensible Authentication Protocol (PEAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-21690
- Microsoft Protected Extensible Authentication Protocol (PEAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-21689
- Windows Server 2012 R2: 33 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 30 important
- same as Server 2008 R2.
- Windows Server 2016: 33 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 30 important
- same as Server 2008 R2.
- Windows Server 2019: 34 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 31 important
- same as Server 2008 R2.
- Windows Server 2022: 33 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 30 important
- same as Server 2008 R2.
Windows Security Updates
Windows 10 version 21H2 and 22H2
- Support Page: KB5022834
Updates and improvements:
- This update addresses an issue that affects certain Internet of Things (IoT) devices. They lose audio.
- Includes improvements listed on this support page, that were part of the January 2023 Preview update.
Windows 11 Release version
- Support Page: KB5022836
Updates and improvements:
- Includes improvements listed on this support page, that were part of the January 2023 Preview update.
Windows 11 version 22H2
- Support Page: KB5022845
Updates and improvements:
- Update includes the changes of the January 2023 Preview update for the operating system.
Other security updates
2023-02 Cumulative Security Update for Internet Explorer (KB5022835)
2023-02 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5022858)
Server updates
2023-02 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 (KB5022890)
2023-02 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5022893)
2023-02 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5022872)
2023-02 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5022874)
2023-02 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5022894)
2023-02 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5022899)
2023-02 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5022895)
2023-02 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5022903)
2023-02 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5022838)
2023-02 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5022840)
2023-02 Cumulative Update for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5022842)
.NET updates
2023-02 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5022506)
2023-02 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5022514)
2023-02 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5022512)
2023-02 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5022522)
2023-02 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5022732)
2023-02 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5022784)
2023-02 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5022509)
2023-02 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5022574)
2023-02 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5022575)
2023-02 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5022520)
2023-02 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5.1 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5022523)
2023-02 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5.1 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5022530)
2023-02 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows Server 2008 R2, and Windows Server 2008 (KB5022515)
2023-02 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 (KB5022731)
2023-02 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5022783)
2023-02 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.6.2 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows Server 2008 R2, and Windows Server 2008 (KB5022526)
2023-02 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0, 4.6.2 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5022786)
2023-02 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0, 4.6.2 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5022734)
2023-02 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5022521)
2023-02 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5022529)
2023-02 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5022508)
2023-02 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5022513)
2023-02 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5022524)
2023-02 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5022516)
2023-02 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5022525)
2023-02 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5022531)
2023-02 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5022733)
2023-02 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5022785)
2023-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5022497)
2023-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 22H2, Windows 10 Version 21H2, and Windows 10 Version 20H2 (KB5022498)
2023-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5022499)
2023-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 11 (KB5022505)
2023-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64 (KB5022501)
2023-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 10 Version 22H2, Windows 10 Version 21H2, and Windows 10 Version 20H2 (KB5022502)
2023-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 10 Version 20H2 (KB5022727)
2023-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5022728)
2023-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 (KB5022729)
2023-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5022730)
2023-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5022782)
2023-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5022503)
2023-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5022504)
2023-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64 (KB5022507)
2023-02 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5022511)
Known Issues
Windows 10 versions 21H2 and 22H2
- (Old) Custom installations may not receive the new Microsoft Edge web browser, while the old version may be removed.
- Workaround described on the support page.
Windows 11 version 22H2
- (New) Updates released on February 14, 2023 or later may not be offered from some WSUS servers to Windows 11 version 22H2.
- A support page is available on Tech Community that offers a mitigation of the issue.
- (Old) Provisioning packages may not work as expected. Windows may only be configured partially and the " Out Of Box Experience might not finish or might restart unexpectedly".
- Provisioning the Windows device before upgrading to Windows 11 version 22H2 fixes the issue.
- (Old) Copying large files (multiple gigabytes) may take longer than expected.
- Use the commands robocopy \\someserver\someshare c:\somefolder somefile.img /J or xcopy \\someserver\someshare c:\somefolder /J until fixed.
Security advisories and updates
- ADV 990001 -- Latest Servicing Stack Updates
- KB5022083 Change in how WPF-based applications render XPS documents
Non-security updates
Microsoft Office Updates
You find Office update information here.
How to download and install the February 2023 security updates
Direct update downloads
Below are resource pages with direct download links, if you prefer to download the updates to install them manually.
Windows 10 Version 21H2
- KB5022834 -- 2023-02 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 21H2
Windows 10 version 22H2
- KB5022834 -- 2023-02 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 21H2
Windows 11 Release version
- KB5022836 -- 2023-02 Cumulative Update for Windows 11
- KB5022845 -- 2023-02 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 22H2
Additional resources
- January 2023 Security Updates release notes
- List of software updates for Microsoft products
- List of the latest Windows Updates and Services Packs
- Security Updates Guide
- Microsoft Update Catalog site
- Our in-depth Windows update guide
- How to install optional updates on Windows 10
- Windows 11 Update History
- Windows 10 Update History
