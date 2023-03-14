Microsoft Windows Security Updates March 2023: What you need to know before installation

Welcome to the overview for the March 2023 Microsoft Windows security releases. Microsoft published security updates for all client and server versions of Windows that it supports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Security updates and non-security updates are already available for Windows and other Microsoft products, including Microsoft Edge and Microsoft Office.

Our monthly overview offers information about all security patches that Microsoft released, including their severity, known issues as confirmed by Microsoft, links to support pages and downloads, and more.

Click here to check out the February 2023 Microsoft Windows Patch Day overview in case you missed it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft Windows Security Updates: March 2023

Here is the Excel spreadsheet for the security updates that Microsoft released on the March 2023 Patch Day. A click on the following link downloads the archive to the local system: Microsoft Windows security updates march 2023

Executive Summary

Microsoft released security updates for all supported client and server versions of Windows.

Security updates are also available for Azure, Microsoft Office, Microsoft Edge, Microsoft printer drivers, Visual Studio, and other company products.

The following Windows client version have known issues: Windows 10, version 1809, version 20H2, 21H1 and 22H2, Windows 11 version 22H2.

The following Windows server versions have known issues: Windows Server 2008, 2008 R2, 2012, Windows Server 2019, and Windows Server 2022.

Operating System Distribution

Windows 10 version 21H2 and 22H2: 52 vulnerabilities, 7 critical and 44 important and 1 moderate CERT/CC: CVE-2023-1017 TPM2.0 Module Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-1017 CERT/CC: CVE-2023-1018 TPM2.0 Module Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-1018 Remote Procedure Call Runtime Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-21708 Windows Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-23404 Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-23411 Internet Control Message Protocol (ICMP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-23415 Windows Cryptographic Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-23416

52 vulnerabilities, 7 critical and 44 important and 1 moderate Windows 11 and Windows 11 version 22H2 : 54 vulnerabilities, 8 critical and 45 important and 1 moderate HTTP Protocol Stack Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-23392 CERT/CC: CVE-2023-1017 TPM2.0 Module Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-1017 CERT/CC: CVE-2023-1018 TPM2.0 Module Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-1018 Remote Procedure Call Runtime Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-21708 Windows Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-23404 Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-23411 Internet Control Message Protocol (ICMP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-23415 Windows Cryptographic Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-23416

: 54 vulnerabilities, 8 critical and 45 important and 1 moderate

Windows Server products

Windows Server 2008 R2 (extended support only): 20 vulnerabilities: 2 critical and 18 important Remote Procedure Call Runtime Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-21708 Internet Control Message Protocol (ICMP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-23415

20 vulnerabilities: 2 critical and 18 important Windows Server 2012 R2 : 45 vulnerabilities: 4 critical and 41 important Remote Procedure Call Runtime Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-21708 Windows Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-23404 Internet Control Message Protocol (ICMP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-23415 Windows Cryptographic Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-23416

: 45 vulnerabilities: 4 critical and 41 important Win dows Server 2016 : 51 vulnerabilities: 7 critical and 43 important and 1 moderate. CERT/CC: CVE-2023-1017 TPM2.0 Module Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-1017 CERT/CC: CVE-2023-1018 TPM2.0 Module Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-1018 Remote Procedure Call Runtime Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-21708 Windows Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-23404 Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-23411 Internet Control Message Protocol (ICMP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-23415 Windows Cryptographic Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-23416

: 51 vulnerabilities: 7 critical and 43 important and 1 moderate. Windows Server 2019 : 52 vulnerabilities: 7 critical and 44 important and 1 moderate Same as Windows Server 2016.

: 52 vulnerabilities: 7 critical and 44 important and 1 moderate Windows Server 2022: 54 vulnerabilities: 8 critical and 45 important and 1 moderate HTTP Protocol Stack Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-23392 CERT/CC: CVE-2023-1017 TPM2.0 Module Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-1017 CERT/CC: CVE-2023-1018 TPM2.0 Module Library Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-1018 Remote Procedure Call Runtime Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-21708 Windows Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-23404 Windows Hyper-V Denial of Service Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-23411 Internet Control Message Protocol (ICMP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-23415 Windows Cryptographic Services Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-23416

54 vulnerabilities: 8 critical and 45 important and 1 moderate

Windows Security Updates

Windows 10 version 21H2 and 22H2

Support Page: KB5023696

Updates and improvements:

ADVERTISEMENT

The update implements the third-phase of DCOM (Distributed Component Object Model) hardening. See this support article for more information.

This update addresses an issue that affects a computer account and Active Directory. When you reuse an existing computer account to join an Active Directory domain, joining fails.

Security issues.

All changes introduced in the February 21, 2023 preview update.

Windows 11 Release version

Support Page: KB5023698

Updates and improvements:

The update implements the third-phase of DCOM (Distributed Component Object Model) hardening. See this support article for more information.

This update addresses an issue that affects a computer account and Active Directory. When you reuse an existing computer account to join an Active Directory domain, joining fails.

Security issues.

Windows 11 version 22H2

Support Page: KB5023706

ADVERTISEMENT

Updates and improvements:

The update implements the third-phase of DCOM (Distributed Component Object Model) hardening. See this support article for more information.

This update addresses an issue that affects a computer account and Active Directory. When you reuse an existing computer account to join an Active Directory domain, joining fails.

Security issues.

And all changes introduced in the February 28, 2023 preview update. Check out our Moments 2 update article for the details.

Other security updates

2023-03 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 for x86-based Systems (KB5023713)

2023-03 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5023697)

2023-03 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5023702)

2023-03 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5023754)

2023-03 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 (KB5023755)

2023-03 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5023759)

2023-03 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5023769)

2023-03 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5023752)

2023-03 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5023756)

2023-03 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5023764)

2023-03 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5023765)

2023-03 Cumulative security Hotpatch for Azure Stack HCI, version 21H2 and Windows Server 2022 Datacenter: Azure Edition for x64-based Systems (KB5023786)

2023-03 Cumulative Update for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5023705)

Known Issues

Windows 10 versions 21H2 and 22H2

(Old) Custom installations may not receive the new Microsoft Edge web browser, while the old version may be removed. Workaround described on the support page.



Windows 11 version 22H2

(New) Some Windows devices with third-party user interface customizations may not start up after installing this update or future updates. Microsoft recommends uninstalling the third-party UI customization applications before installing this update, or updating them, if updates are available. Check out our support article for additional information on the issue.

(Old) Updates released on February 14, 2023 or later may not be offered from some WSUS servers to Windows 11 version 22H2. A support page is available on Tech Community that offers a mitigation of the issue.

(Old) Provisioning packages may not work as expected. Windows may only be configured partially and the " Out Of Box Experience might not finish or might restart unexpectedly". Provisioning the Windows device before upgrading to Windows 11 version 22H2 fixes the issue.

(Old) Copying large files (multiple gigabytes) may take longer than expected. Use the commands robocopy \\someserver\someshare c:\somefolder somefile.img /J or xcopy \\someserver\someshare c:\somefolder /J until fixed.



Security advisories and updates

ADV 990001 -- Latest Servicing Stack Updates

Non-security updates

Microsoft Office Updates

You find Office update information here.

How to download and install the February 2023 security updates

Home and non-managed devices with Windows receive updates automatically via Windows Update by default. It may take hours and sometimes even longer before updates are offered on some devices. Some administrators may want to expedite the installation of security updates, and this is possible by running manual checks for updates.

Do the following to run a manual check for updates:

Select Start, type Windows Update and load the Windows Update item that is displayed. Select check for updates to run a manual check for updates.

Direct update downloads

Below are resource pages with direct download links, if you prefer to download the updates to install them manually.

Windows 10 Version 21H2

KB5023696 -- 2023-03 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 21H2

Windows 10 version 22H2

KB5023696 -- 2023-03 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 21H2

Windows 11 Release version

KB5023698 -- 2023-03 Cumulative Update for Windows 11

Windows 11 version 22H2

KB5023706 -- 2023-03 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 22H2

Additional resources

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary Article Name Microsoft Windows Security Updates March 2023: What you need to know before installation Description Microsoft released security and non-security updates for all supported versions of Windows on the March 2023 Patch Day. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement