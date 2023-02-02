LibreOffice 7.5 launches with spell checking, dark mode and PDF Export improvements

LibreOffice 7.5 Community Edition is now available. The latest version of the open source cross-platform Office application ships with a number of important improvements and changes.

LibreOffice users may select Help > Check for Updates to download and install the update immediately. New users find downloads for all supported operating systems on the official LibreOffice website. Existing installations may also be updated using the downloaded installer

LibreOffice 7.5 requires macOS 10.14 or newer. The change follows Apple's policy regarding standard C++ library features. The release in August 2023 requires macOS 10.15 or newer according to the release notes.

LibreOffice 7.5

LibreOffice 7.5 Community Edition is a major new release. The official release notes are long and users may spend an hour or longer going through all the changes.

Users who do not want to spend that much time find the most important changes in LibreOffice 7.5 below:

Spell checking and suggestions improvements for the languages Danish, Dutch, Estonian, German, Hungarian, Norwegian and Swedish thanks to Hunspell 1.7.2. Also, plain words of links are spell checked now as well.

Numerous bookmarking improvements, including an option to edit bookmark text in the dialog window and bookmark visualization improvements.

Images, embedded objects and text frames can now be marked as decorative so that they may be ignored by assistive technologies in exported PDF documents.

Improvements to the accessibility checker, including several new rules.

Initial machine translation support powered by DeepL integrated.

Support for spell out number and currency formats added to Calc, the spreadsheet application.

Impress supports cropped video for media shapes. Also, basic support for modifying table styles added.

Chart supports data tables now.

New application and MIME type icons.

Font embedding is now supported on macOS.

LibreOffice support on Windows, macOS and Linux for dark and high contrast operating system themes improved

Automatic detection of high contrast mode is enabled again. Users may disable it under Tools > Options > LibreOffice > Accessibility.

Improved insertion of kashida and other kashida improvements.

Various improvements to filters.

Improved version of a single toolbar interface implemented. It can be enabled under View > User Interface > Single Toolbar. Customization options are found under Tools > Customize > Toolbars.

Improvements to font features, including the ability to disable those enabled by default. The settings are available under Format > Character > Font > Features.

Macro selector remembers the last used macro now, which makes rerunning it easier.

The experimental emoji toolbar button was removed. LibreOffice suggests using the system's emoji selector instead.

LibreOffice published a two minute video on YouTube that provides information on the major changes of LibreOffice 7.5.

