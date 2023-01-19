ShareX 15 pre-release version lets you pin images on the screen, adds more editing tools

Ashwin
Jan 19, 2023
Software
|
0

The pre-release version of ShareX 15 is now available for download. The update brings some new tools to the screenshot program's built-in image editor.

ShareX 15 pre-release version lets you pin images on the screen, adds more editing tools

What's new in ShareX 15 pre-release

New Dark Theme

ShareX 15 adds a new Dark Theme, the old one has been renamed to Night. The new color scheme isn't completely black, but uses a darker shade. The Dark Theme is now the default theme for ShareX. IF you liked the old one, you can switch to it from the Application Settings > Theme.

ShareX 15 new Dark Theme

ADVERTISEMENT

Users who have previously enabled a custom theme will have to reset the theme settings to default to use the new one.

Pin to screen

The biggest change in the ShareX 15 update, is the Pin to screen function. As its name suggests, this option allows you to stick an image on the screen, and it stays on top of other app windows. There are multiple ways to pin an image, you can do it from the Tools menu, this has 3 options. Pin to screen from screenshot, from clipboard, or from an existing file.

ShareX 15 pin to screen

Or you may use the Pin to screen option history window's right-click menu, or set it as the default after capture task. You may also set the click action for the toast notification (screenshot preview) to pin the image on the screen. Of course, you can also create a hotkey for sticking a picture. Right-click on a pinned image, or switch to it and tap the Escape key to close/dismiss the sticky image. This option can be useful for students, office workers, or even writers who want a reference image on the screen, while they work.

New tools in ShareX's image editor

The Cut-out tool, which is located right next to the Crop tool in the editor, lets you delete any part of an image, and stitches the leftover sections of the picture together. It has 4 styles that you may choose from: No effect, Sawtooth, Torn edges and Wave.

These are border styles, Sawtooth is exactly what it sounds like, it leaves a borderline that looks like the teeth of a saw. Torn edges produce an effect like a torn newspaper clipping, while Waves has a uniform wavelength (sort of like a graph line) effect. The tool takes some time getting used to, it works in a straight line (rows and columns) instead of boxes.

New tools in ShareX 15 image editor

There is a Wave Edge effect that you can use from the image editor's right click menu > Add image effects. (Preset > Filters). The new Freehand Arrow annotation tool, located between the Freehand and Line tools, lets you draw squiggly lines, and it has an arrowhead at the end. The maximum font size for text annotation has been increased from 100 to 300.

Users no longer need to download FFmpeg, as ShareX 15 ships with the binary for video recording, GIFs, etc. The release notes state that the version included in the package is FFmpeg 5.1 64-bit, so users on a 32-bit system will have to replace it with a version that is compatible with their system.

ShareX's uploader settings now use the https:// as the default protocol, if the prefix is missing from the URL of your selected image hosting service. The app now supports OAuth for Google services: Drive, Photos, Cloud Storage and YouTube.

Download ShareX 15 pre-release from the GitHub page, it comes in an optional portable version.

Summary
ShareX 15 pre-release version lets you pin images on the screen, adds more editing tools
Article Name
ShareX 15 pre-release version lets you pin images on the screen, adds more editing tools
Description
ShareX 15 is now available as a pre-release version. It adds new tools to the image editor, and lets you pin pictures on your screen.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

NortonLifeLock says some Norton Password Manager accounts were compromised

NortonLifeLock says some Norton Password Manager accounts were compromised

Is ChatGPT lying about training updates?
detect whether text was written by humans or AI

You can now detect whether text was written by humans or AI… sort of
Midjourney: a huge collection of styles and all the prompts

Midjourney: a huge collection of styles and all the prompts
emoji reactions during a Google Meet

How to add emoji reactions during a Google Meet
Samsung Galaxy S23: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy S23: All you need to know

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved