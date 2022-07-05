Quick Tip: restore system desktop icons on Windows 10 and 11 PCs

Martin Brinkmann
Jul 5, 2022
Windows 11 Help
|
1

Vanilla Windows 10 and 11 PCs display desktop icons by default on the first run after installation. Manufacturers may place custom icons on the desktop, but if you install one of the operating system's from scratch, you will end up with a set of default system icons.

windows 10 add remove system desktop icons

The Recycle Bin icon is displayed on the desktop, giving users access to its functionality. You may also see other icons on the desktop, such as This PC.  Windows 10 and 11 include functionality to place other system icons on the desktop, but the functionality is a bit hidden and a leftover from older versions of the operating system. There is a chance that Microsoft is going to remove the Desktop Icon Settings preference window in future versions of the Windows operating system.

In short: you may use a system menu to add icons for "Computer", the user directory, the Control Panel and Network to the desktop.

ADVERTISEMENT

The options may be handy in some cases, for instance, when the Recycle Bin icon is suddenly not displayed anymore, or when you'd like access to the user folder, the classic Control Panel, or the network management app from the desktop.

Here is how that is done on Windows 10 and 11

  1. Select Start and then Settings, or use the keyboard shortcut Windows-I.
  2. Go to Personalization > Themes.
    1. Windows 10: Activate "Desktop icon settings" on the right sidebar under "Related Settings.
    2. Windows 11: Activate "Desktop icon settings" on the page under "Related Settings".

The window that pops up displays options to add ore remove icons from the desktop. It has identical options on Windows 10 and 11.

You may also change the icon style with a click on the "change icon" option. An option to restore the defaults and to block themes from changing the desktop icons is provided as well.

Some of the icon links are accessible elsewhere. Network and This PC, for example, are found in File Explorer's sidebar.

Closing Words

Placing or restoring these on the desktop is another option that Windows users have. Some prefer to have a clean desktop with no icons at all or only a handful, others place icons on the desktop until they run out of space.

Now You: how many icons are on your desktop? (via WinFuture)

Summary
Quick Tip: restore system desktop icons on Windows 10 and 11 PCs
Article Name
Quick Tip: restore system desktop icons on Windows 10 and 11 PCs
Description
Find out how to restore icons on the Windows 10 and 11 desktop using a built-in system tools.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

windows 11 disable search highlights

Rejoice! Microsoft brings Search Highlights to Windows 11
windows 11 version 22h2 compatibility

A Registry key reveals if your PC is compatible with Windows 11 version 22H2
automatically save restartable apps windows 11

How to stop Windows 11 from reopening program windows on restart or sign-in
How to remove the Windows Spotlight icon from your desktop in Windows 11

How to remove Windows Spotlight's "Learn about this picture icon" from your desktop in Windows 11

Do you want some Stickers on your Windows desktop?
search widget in Windows 11 build 25120

How to enable the search widget in Windows 11 Insider Preview Builds for testing

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Paul(us) said on July 5, 2022 at 11:42 pm
    Reply

    Only my vpn – and recycle bin icon.
    Sometimes a document or text file where I am working on but I am really trying, to avoid this.
    I am a firm believer of a clean desktop policy because of clarity through minimalism.
    A kind of Feng Shui. less is more in my opinion.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved