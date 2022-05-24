Next Windows 10 update to fix memory leaks, slow copy operations and app crashes
Microsoft is in the last steps of releasing update previews for supported versions of Windows 10. The update will address several major issues in the company's operating system, including crashes of apps and games, memory leaks, and slow file copy operations.
The update is already available in the Release Preview ring of the Windows 10 Insider program. Microsoft releases preview updates for its Windows 10 and 11 operating systems after Patch Tuesday on any given month. Patch Tuesday takes place on the second Tuesday of each month, and the preview updates are released in the third or fourth week of the month usually.
The company highlights all changes in a blog post on the official Windows Insider blog. The update addresses several long-standing issues in Windows 10, including a DirectX issue with d3d9.dll, which caused some apps and games to crash on affected systems.
Several of the issues have not been confirmed officially by Microsoft; this is the case for the issue that slowed down file copy jobs on Windows. Windows 10 users can use third-party programs such as Fast Copy, TeraCopy, or UltraCopier, which promises more comfort and performance improvements when copying files.
Microsoft plans to fix two memory-related issues in the next update as well. The first affected systems that are in use 24/7, the second was caused by a bug in the deduplication driver, which depleted all physical memory on affected machines.
The most important ones are listed below for your convenience:
- We fixed an issue that might affect some apps that use d3d9.dll with certain graphics cards and might cause those apps to close unexpectedly.
- We fixed a rare issue that prevents Microsoft Excel or Microsoft Outlook from opening.
- We fixed a memory leak issue that affects Windows systems that are in use 24 hours each day of the week.
- We fixed an issue that causes Microsoft’s deduplication driver to consume large amounts of nonpaged pool memory. As a result, this depletes all the physical memory on the machine, which causes the server to stop responding.
- We fixed an issue that causes file copying to be slower.
- We fixed an issue that might cause a system to stop responding when a user signs out if Microsoft OneDrive is in use.
Windows users who are affected by the issues may want to consider installing the upcoming preview updates for the stable versions of Windows 10 to fix those issues. The fixes will be released officially on the June 2022 Patch Tuesday.
Now You: did you run into any of these issues while using Windows?
Comments
I do not use Microsoft apps or play game on my computer. However I have not seen memory leaks that would freeze computer. Coping is fine (I use Teracopy) for the hard drives. However coping to and from flash drive can be really time consuming. Coping stalls from 20 seconds to few minutes at the time.
I’m coping as well as Windows user. Copying is better on Linux.
I myself am particularly pleased that the Windows 10 21H2 Build 19044.1739 (KB5014023) update is fixing not only the copy speed but also the fix for PDC (when multiple RPCs occur simultaneously on many domain members, this might overwhelm the PDC.), and last but not least the fix for the memory leak issue that affects Windows systems that are in use 24 hours each day of the week.
Sounds like a good update.
Windows 10, you the good OS, the lone king. Where are all those guys that blamed you? :]
Users should wait until patches become available and avoid preview builds altogether.
Preview builds are inherently more unstable because code maturity of added NEW code in general, while it may fix some issues, it will also introduce more bugs in comparison to when some patches filter down to normal release builds.
Besides, there are still issues with windows 10 unresolved since build 1607 creators update and likely will never be fixed due to MS’s vote system on insiders reports.
Are you serious? What distro and FS formatting are you using on your partitions? Linux is so slow copying large files like media it’s beyond frustrating. Just, ew.
Anyway, for Windows, copying across disks is fast as hell, my transfers always get capped out by the SATA III 6Gb/s cable’s throughput. When I move files between my two PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMes the transfer finishes either in real time or for several hundred GBs to move it’s done in ~20s at the most.
The massive issue (which would be amazing if this is what the patch addresses) is transfer to USB flash media. I swear it’s like USB1, USB2 and USB3.x are all writing files at the same speed. I don’t get it at all, the FS on the USB makes no diff, exFAT, NTFS, FAT32, they all drop to single digit MB/s like 5s into the transfer. Does it have anything to do with the fact that all USB drives get the same disk.sys driver from 2006 installed for them? Like no joke, copying a 300MB TV episode leaves me time to go brew a cup of tea, finish it, have an after dinner mint and come back to the computer to watch it crawl from 90% to 100% over what feels like 5-10 more minutes.
I’d claim that USB3 is a complete scam, possibly scamola, and all they did was take USB1 sticks and make the plastic Blue. However, that doesn’t track since my external HDDs in USB3.0 enclosures are somehow able to rock a steady ~200MB/s rate when moving a few hundred GBs to them. It makes no damn sense, it’d be faster to burn the data to a DVD, pff!