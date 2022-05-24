Next Windows 10 update to fix memory leaks, slow copy operations and app crashes

Microsoft is in the last steps of releasing update previews for supported versions of Windows 10. The update will address several major issues in the company's operating system, including crashes of apps and games, memory leaks, and slow file copy operations.

The update is already available in the Release Preview ring of the Windows 10 Insider program. Microsoft releases preview updates for its Windows 10 and 11 operating systems after Patch Tuesday on any given month. Patch Tuesday takes place on the second Tuesday of each month, and the preview updates are released in the third or fourth week of the month usually.

The company highlights all changes in a blog post on the official Windows Insider blog. The update addresses several long-standing issues in Windows 10, including a DirectX issue with d3d9.dll, which caused some apps and games to crash on affected systems.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several of the issues have not been confirmed officially by Microsoft; this is the case for the issue that slowed down file copy jobs on Windows. Windows 10 users can use third-party programs such as Fast Copy, TeraCopy, or UltraCopier, which promises more comfort and performance improvements when copying files.

Microsoft plans to fix two memory-related issues in the next update as well. The first affected systems that are in use 24/7, the second was caused by a bug in the deduplication driver, which depleted all physical memory on affected machines.

The most important ones are listed below for your convenience:

We fixed an issue that might affect some apps that use d3d9.dll with certain graphics cards and might cause those apps to close unexpectedly.

We fixed a rare issue that prevents Microsoft Excel or Microsoft Outlook from opening.

We fixed a memory leak issue that affects Windows systems that are in use 24 hours each day of the week.

We fixed an issue that causes Microsoft’s deduplication driver to consume large amounts of nonpaged pool memory. As a result, this depletes all the physical memory on the machine, which causes the server to stop responding.

We fixed an issue that causes file copying to be slower.

We fixed an issue that might cause a system to stop responding when a user signs out if Microsoft OneDrive is in use.

Windows users who are affected by the issues may want to consider installing the upcoming preview updates for the stable versions of Windows 10 to fix those issues. The fixes will be released officially on the June 2022 Patch Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now You: did you run into any of these issues while using Windows?

ADVERTISEMENT

Summary Article Name Next Windows 10 update to fix memory leaks, slow copy operations and app crashes Description The next Windows update will address several major issues in the company's operating system, including crashes of apps and games, memory leaks, and slow file copy operations. Author Martin Brinkmann Publisher Ghacks Technology News Logo

Advertisement