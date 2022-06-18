Windows June 2022 updates break Wi-Fi Hotspot feature and Microsoft services on ARM

Microsoft released security updates for all of its products on the June 2022 Patch Day. The released patches, among them KB5014699 for Windows 10 and KB5014697 for Windows 11, introduce new issues for some users on devices.

Microsoft confirmed two new issues, which affect devices running most supported client and server versions of Windows.

Wi-Fi Hotspot functionality broken

The released updates break Wi-Fi hotspot functionality on devices with the latest patch installed. The issue affects Windows client and server versions, including Windows 11, Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 7, Windows Server 2022 and Windows Server 2008 R2.

The mobile hotspot feature may be used to share the Internet connection of a Windows PC with other devices over Wi-Fi.

Affected devices may not be able to connect to the Internet using the feature anymore.

After installing KB5014697, Windows devices might be unable use the Wi-Fi hotspot feature. When attempting to use the hotspot feature, the host device might lose the connection to the internet after a client device connects.

Microsoft suggests to disable the Wi-Fi hotspot feature to restore Internet access on the host. A guide to turn the functionality on or off is available for Windows 10 and 11 on Microsoft's support site.

A workaround to fix the issue is not available at the time.

Windows administrators may roll back the released update to restore the functionality.

Microsoft Service sign-ins broken on ARM devices

Windows users who run the operating system on devices with ARM processors may not be able to sign-in to Azure Active Directory or Microsoft 365 after installing the June 2022 patches.

Affected are Windows 10 and 11 devices with ARM processors.

After installing KB5014697 on a Windows Arm-based devices, you might be unable to sign in using Azure Active Directory (AAD). Apps and services which use Azure Active Directory to sign in, might also be affected. Some scenarios which might be affected are VPN connections, Microsoft Teams, OneDrive, and Outlook. Note: This issue only affects Windows devices which are using Arm processors.

Microsoft suggest that affected users use the web versions of Microsoft applications until the issue is patched.

Microsoft is investigating both issues at the time and plans to "provide an update in an upcoming release".

Now You: did you install the June 2022 patches on your devices? Did you run into issues?

