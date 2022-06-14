Microsoft Windows Security Updates June 2022 overview

Microsoft released security updates and non-security updates for all client and server versions of Windows on the June 2022 Patch Day.

Other Microsoft products, including Visual Studio, SQL Server, Windows Autopilot, Microsoft Edge and Microsoft Office, have received security updates as well.

The security updates are available already. Administrators may download them from Windows Update or by using update management services and products, including WSUS. The cumulative updates for Windows are also provided as direct downloads.

Our update guide is a reference for system administrators and home users alike. It links to the released updates, lists the changes of the updates, has known issues, download links, links to support pages, and more.

Microsoft Windows Security Updates: June 2022

The following Excel spreadsheet includes the released security updates for Windows and other company products. Just download it with a click on the following link: june-2022-microsoft-security-updates

Executive Summary

All client and server versions of Windows are affected by at least one critical security issue.

One new issue on Windows 11 when installing the updates.

Microsoft released security updates for other products, including Microsoft Edge, Microsoft Office, and Visual Studio.

Internet Explorer retires tomorrow for most Windows systems.

Operating System Distribution

Windows 7 (extended support only) : 21 vulnerabilities: 1 critical and 20 important Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30163

: 21 vulnerabilities: 1 critical and 20 important Windows 8.1 : 22 vulnerabilities: 1 critical and 21 important Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30163

: 22 vulnerabilities: 1 critical and 21 important Windows 10 version 20H2, 21H1 and 21H2 : 29 vulnerabilities, 2 critical and 27 important Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30163 Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30139

29 vulnerabilities, 2 critical and 27 important Windows 11 : 28 vulnerabilities, 2 critical and 26 important Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30163 Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30139

: 28 vulnerabilities, 2 critical and 26 important

Windows Server products

Windows Server 2008 R2 (extended support only): 20 vulnerabilities: 1 critical and 19 important Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30163

20 vulnerabilities: 1 critical and 19 important Windows Server 2012 R2 : 24 vulnerabilities: 2 critical and 22 important Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30163 Windows Network File System Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30136

: 24 vulnerabilities: 2 critical and 22 important Win dows Server 2016 : 29 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 26 important Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30163 Windows Network File System Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30136 Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30139

: 29 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 26 important Windows Server 2019 : 31 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 28 important Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30163 Windows Network File System Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30136 Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30139

: 31 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 28 important Windows Server 2022: 29 vulnerabilities: 2 critical and 27 important Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30163 Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30139

29 vulnerabilities: 2 critical and 27 important

Windows Security Updates

Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2

Monthly Rollup: KB5014748

Security-Only: KB5014742

Note: For machine certification authentication considerations, either

install the update on all intermediate and application servers that pass authentication certificates from authenticated clients to the domain controller before installing the update on all DC role computers pre-populate CertificateMappingMethods to 0x1F. See this support page for instructions.

Updates and improvements:

Fixed a printing issue that could cause printing to fail while printing to a NUL port from a low integrity level process application.

Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2

Monthly Rollup: KB5014738

Security-only: KB5014746

Updates and improvements:

Fixed a printing issue that could cause printing to fail while printing to a NUL port from a low integrity level process application.

Addressed an elevation of privilege vulnerability for the Microsoft File Server Shadow Copy Agent Service. The June 2022 update must be installed on client and server systems.

Windows 10 version 20H2, 21H1 and 21H2

Support Page: KB5014699

Updates and improvements:

Addressed an elevation of privilege vulnerability for the Microsoft File Server Shadow Copy Agent Service. The June 2022 update must be installed on client and server systems.

Check thePreview update release notes here.

Windows 11

Support Page: KB5014697

Updates and improvements:

Check the Preview update release notes here.

Other security updates

2022-06 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 (KB5014752)

2022-06 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5014743)

2022-06 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5014741)

2022-06 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5014747)

2022-06 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5014710)

2022-06 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5014702)

2022-06 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5014692)

Servicing Stack Updates

Known Issues

Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2

(Old) Updates may show as failed and may be uninstalled because the machine is not on ESU. Expected behavior.

(Old) Certain operations such as rename may fail on Cluster Shared Volumes. Perform the operation from a process with administrator privileges. Perform the operation from a node that does not have CSV ownership.



Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2

(Old) Certain operations such as rename may fail on Cluster Shared Volumes. Perform the operation from a process with administrator privileges. Perform the operation from a node that does not have CSV ownership.



Windows 10 versions 20H2, 21H1 and 21H2

(Old) Custom installations may not receive the new Microsoft Edge web browser, while the old version may be removed. Workaround described on the support page.

(Old) Some devices can't install updates after installation of KB5003690 (June 21, 2021). Error PSFX_E_MATCHING_BINARY_MISSING is displayed. Workaround instructions are available here.

(Old) Snip & Sketch app may fail to capture screenshots or may fail to open using the keyboard shortcut after installing the February 8, 2022 update. Microsoft is working on a resolution.



Windows 11

Some .NET 3.5 Framework apps may fail to open or may have issues. Mitigate the issue by "re-enabling .NET Framework 3.5 and the Windows Communication Foundation in Windows Features". See this support page for instructions.



Security advisories and updates

ADV 990001 -- Latest Servicing Stack Updates

Non-security updates

2022-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows 7, and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5014631)

2022-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5014632)

2022-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5014633)

2022-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows 7, Windows Server 2008 R2, and Windows Server 2008 (KB5014635)

2022-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5014636)

2022-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5014637)

2022-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 10 Version 21H1, Windows Server, version 20H2, Windows 10 Version 20H2, Windows 10 Version 2004, Windows 10 Version 1909, Windows 10 Version 1903, Windows 10 Version 1809, and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5013887)

2022-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows 7, and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5014806)

2022-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5014807)

2022-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5014808)

2022-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0, 4.6.2 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5014809)

2022-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5013888)

2022-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 11 (KB5013889)

2022-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64 (KB5013890)

2022-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5013892)

2022-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5014630)

2022-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.7.2 and 4.8 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5014805)

Microsoft Office Updates

You find Office update information here.

