Microsoft Windows Security Updates June 2022 overview
Microsoft released security updates and non-security updates for all client and server versions of Windows on the June 2022 Patch Day.
Other Microsoft products, including Visual Studio, SQL Server, Windows Autopilot, Microsoft Edge and Microsoft Office, have received security updates as well.
The security updates are available already. Administrators may download them from Windows Update or by using update management services and products, including WSUS. The cumulative updates for Windows are also provided as direct downloads.
Our update guide is a reference for system administrators and home users alike. It links to the released updates, lists the changes of the updates, has known issues, download links, links to support pages, and more.
You can check out the May 2022 update overview here.
Microsoft Windows Security Updates: June 2022
The following Excel spreadsheet includes the released security updates for Windows and other company products. Just download it with a click on the following link: june-2022-microsoft-security-updates
Executive Summary
- All client and server versions of Windows are affected by at least one critical security issue.
- One new issue on Windows 11 when installing the updates.
- Microsoft released security updates for other products, including Microsoft Edge, Microsoft Office, and Visual Studio.
- Internet Explorer retires tomorrow for most Windows systems.
Operating System Distribution
- Windows 7 (extended support only): 21 vulnerabilities: 1 critical and 20 important
- Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30163
- Windows 8.1: 22 vulnerabilities: 1 critical and 21 important
- Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30163
- Windows 10 version 20H2, 21H1 and 21H2 : 29 vulnerabilities, 2 critical and 27 important
- Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30163
- Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30139
- Windows 11: 28 vulnerabilities, 2 critical and 26 important
- Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30163
- Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30139
Windows Server products
- Windows Server 2008 R2 (extended support only): 20 vulnerabilities: 1 critical and 19 important
- Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30163
- Windows Server 2012 R2: 24 vulnerabilities: 2 critical and 22 important
- Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30163
- Windows Network File System Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30136
- Windows Server 2016: 29 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 26 important
- Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30163
- Windows Network File System Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30136
- Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30139
- Windows Server 2019: 31 vulnerabilities: 3 critical and 28 important
- Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30163
- Windows Network File System Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30136
- Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30139
- Windows Server 2022: 29 vulnerabilities: 2 critical and 27 important
- Windows Hyper-V Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30163
- Windows Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2022-30139
Windows Security Updates
Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2
Note: For machine certification authentication considerations, either
- install the update on all intermediate and application servers that pass authentication certificates from authenticated clients to the domain controller before installing the update on all DC role computers
- pre-populate CertificateMappingMethods to 0x1F. See this support page for instructions.
Updates and improvements:
- Fixed a printing issue that could cause printing to fail while printing to a NUL port from a low integrity level process application.
Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2
Updates and improvements:
- Fixed a printing issue that could cause printing to fail while printing to a NUL port from a low integrity level process application.
- Addressed an elevation of privilege vulnerability for the Microsoft File Server Shadow Copy Agent Service. The June 2022 update must be installed on client and server systems.
Windows 10 version 20H2, 21H1 and 21H2
- Support Page: KB5014699
Updates and improvements:
- Addressed an elevation of privilege vulnerability for the Microsoft File Server Shadow Copy Agent Service. The June 2022 update must be installed on client and server systems.
- Check thePreview update release notes here.
Windows 11
- Support Page: KB5014697
Updates and improvements:
- Check the Preview update release notes here.
Other security updates
2022-06 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 (KB5014752)
2022-06 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5014743)
2022-06 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5014741)
2022-06 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5014747)
2022-06 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5014710)
2022-06 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5014702)
2022-06 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5014692)
Servicing Stack Updates
Known Issues
Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2
- (Old) Updates may show as failed and may be uninstalled because the machine is not on ESU.
- Expected behavior.
- (Old) Certain operations such as rename may fail on Cluster Shared Volumes.
- Perform the operation from a process with administrator privileges.
- Perform the operation from a node that does not have CSV ownership.
Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2
- (Old) Certain operations such as rename may fail on Cluster Shared Volumes.
- Perform the operation from a process with administrator privileges.
- Perform the operation from a node that does not have CSV ownership.
Windows 10 versions 20H2, 21H1 and 21H2
- (Old) Custom installations may not receive the new Microsoft Edge web browser, while the old version may be removed.
- Workaround described on the support page.
- (Old) Some devices can't install updates after installation of KB5003690 (June 21, 2021). Error PSFX_E_MATCHING_BINARY_MISSING is displayed.
- Workaround instructions are available here.
- (Old) Snip & Sketch app may fail to capture screenshots or may fail to open using the keyboard shortcut after installing the February 8, 2022 update.
- Microsoft is working on a resolution.
Windows 11
- Some .NET 3.5 Framework apps may fail to open or may have issues.
- Mitigate the issue by "re-enabling .NET Framework 3.5 and the Windows Communication Foundation in Windows Features". See this support page for instructions.
Security advisories and updates
ADV 990001 -- Latest Servicing Stack Updates
Non-security updates
2022-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows 7, and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5014631)
2022-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5014632)
2022-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5014633)
2022-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows 7, Windows Server 2008 R2, and Windows Server 2008 (KB5014635)
2022-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5014636)
2022-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5014637)
2022-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 10 Version 21H1, Windows Server, version 20H2, Windows 10 Version 20H2, Windows 10 Version 2004, Windows 10 Version 1909, Windows 10 Version 1903, Windows 10 Version 1809, and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5013887)
2022-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows 7, and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5014806)
2022-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5014807)
2022-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5014808)
2022-06 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0, 4.6.2 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5014809)
2022-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5013888)
2022-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 11 (KB5013889)
2022-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64 (KB5013890)
2022-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5013892)
2022-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5014630)
2022-06 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.7.2 and 4.8 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5014805)
Microsoft Office Updates
You find Office update information here.
How to download and install the June 2022 security updates
Windows installs security updates automatically on most Home PCs. Update checks are run regularly, and any important update is downloaded and installed automatically on these devices.
Device administrators may speed up the installation by checking for updates manually.
Do the following to run a manual check for updates:
- Select Start, type Windows Update and load the Windows Update item that is displayed.
- Select check for updates to run a manual check for updates.
Updates may be distributed via update management services such as WSUS as well.
Direct update downloads
Below are resource pages with direct download links, if you prefer to download the updates to install them manually.
Windows 7 and Server 2008 R2
- KB5014748 -- 2022-06 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows 7
- KB5014742 -- 2022-06 Security Only Quality Update for Windows 7
Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2
- KB5014738 -- 2022-06 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows 8.1
- KB5014746 -- 2022-06 Security Only Quality Update for Windows 8.1
Windows 10 (version 20H2)
- KB5014699 -- 2022-06 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 20H2
Windows 10 (version 21H1)
- KB5014699 -- 2022-06 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 21H1
Windows 10 (version 21H2)
- KB5014699 -- 2022-06 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 21H2
- KB5014697 -- 2022-06 Cumulative Update for Windows 11
Additional resources
- June 2022 Security Updates release notes
- List of software updates for Microsoft products
- List of the latest Windows Updates and Services Packs
- Security Updates Guide
- Microsoft Update Catalog site
- Our in-depth Windows update guide
- How to install optional updates on Windows 10
- Windows 11 Update History
- Windows 10 Update History
- Windows 8.1 Update History
- Windows 7 Update History
Comments
KB5013942 is from last month. The correct package from this month is KB5014699.
Thank you, corrected this!
Thanks Martin, for helping to understand what is happening when I updated to Windows 10 pro. version 21H2 (O.S. build 19044.1766)
Thanks for this always welcome information! Updated and running fine here! Thanks! :]
Hopefully the server updates don’t cause issues this time round.