FairEmail developer calls it quits and pulls apps from Google Play

Martin Brinkmann
May 19, 2022
Updated • May 19, 2022
Email
|
6

The developer of the open source email client FairEmail pulled all of his applications from Google Play and announced that he would stop development.

fairemail google android

FairEmail was a popular email client for Google's Android operating system that was free to use. It was privacy-friendly, had no limitations in regards to email accounts that users could set up in the app, supported unified inbox, conversation threading, two-way synchronizing, support for OpenPGP, and a lot more.

Marcel Bokhorst, the developer of the application, announced major changes to the project yesterday on XDA Developers. According to the thread on the forum, Bokhorst pulled all of his applications from the Google Play store and announced that he would stop supporting and maintaining them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier that week, Bokhorst received a policy violation email from Google stating that Google believed that the FairEmail application was spyware. The full statement has not been published, but Bokhorst believes that Google might have misinterpreted the use of favicons in the app. He resubmitted a new version of the application that had the use of favicons removed.

The appeal he received as a response "resulted in a standard answer". While the content of the answer is unclear, it appears to have been a generic answer that Google Play Store developers have been frustrated with for a long time.

Bokhorst decided to pull the application and all of his other applications from the Google Play Store. The apps won't be maintained and supported anymore according to the info.

Other factors played a role in Bokhorst's decision, including the discrepancy between answering thousands of support questions per month and the application's revenue, and the inability to do something against unfair reviews in the Google Play Store.

He considered keeping the applications on GitHub, but this would result in an 98% loss of audience.

The GitHub repositories are still available but archived. Users may still download the latest release from the repository and install it on their devices. The unsupported apps will continue to work but there won't be any future updates anymore. Eventually, the apps may stop working altogether.

The application could get forked and another developer could take over development of the application. Whether that is a realistic scenario remains to be seen, considering that the Google Play Store policy violation is still looming over the app.

Closing Words

FairEmail users may continue using the application for the foreseeable future, even with it pulled from Google Play. FairEmail's developer is not the first who experienced the often unfriendly nature of the Google Play Store policy violation restoration process.

If you're looking for an alternative email client, you can try K-9 Mail, it is also open source.

It is not a good day for Android apps, Total Commander's developer was forced by Google to remove the ability to install APKs from the File Manager.

Now You: did you use FairEmail?

Summary
FairEmail developer calls it quits and pulls apps from Google Play
Article Name
FairEmail developer calls it quits and pulls apps from Google Play
Description
The developer of the open source email client FairEmail pulled all of his applications from Google Play and announced that he would stop development.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

thunderbird email spell checking

Thunderbird 102: support for multiple active spell checking dictionaries
Skiff Mail is a new end-to-end encrypted email service, but should you use it

Skiff Mail is a new end-to-end encrypted email service, but should you use it?
thunderbird financials 2021

Thunderbird's donation-driven revenue rose 21% in 2021
thunderbird 102 import export

Thunderbird 102 to include an improved Import Tool
thunderbird mobile app

Thunderbird mobile application is coming soon
ProtonMail will not delete user accounts for inactivity if the user had paid for a subscription

ProtonMail will not delete user accounts for inactivity if the user had paid for a subscription at any point

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Pierre said on May 19, 2022 at 7:54 am
    Reply

    Wow.
    I didn’t use Fairmail, but NetGuard was a nice piece of software… What a shame.

  2. Jim said on May 19, 2022 at 8:53 am
    Reply

    The developer is a bit of a drama queen and he stresses too much over silly things (like retards posting 1 star reviews).

    Still, it’s a shame.

  3. GoodMeasure said on May 19, 2022 at 9:08 am
    Reply

    Yes, I have been a paid NetGuard user for sometime. Awesome software firewall for Android phones. I think it is on F-Droid, too. Marcel has been frustrated for a long time about negative reviews on the PlayStore site. It was clear it really bothered him. Some hard news. Long live open source.

    Oh, and yeah, K-9 is pretty good!

  4. Tacito said on May 19, 2022 at 10:15 am
    Reply

    Fairmail is among the best email clients (both open source and not).
    Is it possible that F-Droid and GitHub didn’t detect anything?
    The question deserves to be investigated to understand who is playing dirty!

  5. TechnoViking said on May 19, 2022 at 12:48 pm
    Reply

    I just updated my FDroid repos and the app is still there. Last update 1 day ago. That might not mean much though as FDroid, being a volunteer project, is a bit slow to update. Time will tell to see if its pulled in the coming weeks.

    1. TechnoViking said on May 19, 2022 at 12:52 pm
      Reply

      In addition.to K-9 mail, there are also p=p and SimpleEmail that you can find on F-Droid for open source options

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Popular Posts

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved