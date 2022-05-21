Mozilla patches two critical security issues in Firefox and Thunderbird

Martin Brinkmann
May 21, 2022
Email
|
1

Mozilla published updates for its Firefox and Firefox ESR web browsers on May 20, 2022. The Thunderbird development team released a patch for the email client as well. The security updates patch two critical security issues in the Firefox web browser and Thunderbird.

firefox 100.0.2 security update

Here is the list of products with updates:

  • Firefox 100.0.2
  • Firefox ESR 91.9.1
  • Firefox for Android 100.3
  • Thunderbird 91.9.1

The updates are available already, and most user installations will be updated automatically. Desktop users who don't want to wait until that happens may run a manual check for updates to speed up the installation.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Firefox: select Menu > Help > About Firefox. Firefox runs a manual check for updates. Any update that is found will be downloaded and installed.
  • Thunderbird: select Help > About Thunderbird. Thunderbird will also check for updates and install any that it finds.

Note: Firefox for Android is updated via Google Play. There is no option to speed up the delivery of updates on Android via Google Play.

The official release notes list a single entry, that confirm the security nature of the update. Mozilla published a security advisory for all affected versions of the web browser that provide additional details on the issues:

There, users find out that two security issues have been patched in the update. Both issues have the severity rating of critical, the highest rating that is available. They were reported to Mozilla by Manfred Paul via Trend Micro's Zero Day Initiative.

CVE-2022-1802: Prototype pollution in Top-Level Await implementation

If an attacker was able to corrupt the methods of an Array object in JavaScript via prototype pollution, they could have achieved execution of attacker-controlled JavaScript code in a privileged context.

CVE-2022-1529: Untrusted input used in JavaScript object indexing, leading to prototype pollution

An attacker could have sent a message to the parent process where the contents were used to double-index into a JavaScript object, leading to prototype pollution and ultimately attacker-controlled JavaScript executing in the privileged parent process.

The linked bug reports are restricted. Mozilla makes no mention of attacks in the wilds that target these vulnerabilities.

Firefox and Thunderbird users may want to update their applications quickly to protect them against attacks targeting these issues.

Now You: when do you update your applications?

Summary
Mozilla patches two critical security issues in Firefox and Thunderbird
Article Name
Mozilla patches two critical security issues in Firefox and Thunderbird
Description
Mozilla published security updates for its Firefox and Firefox ESR web browsers on May 20, 2022. The Thunderbird development team released a patch for the email client as well.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

fairemail google android

FairEmail developer calls it quits and pulls apps from Google Play
thunderbird email spell checking

Thunderbird 102: support for multiple active spell checking dictionaries
Skiff Mail is a new end-to-end encrypted email service, but should you use it

Skiff Mail is a new end-to-end encrypted email service, but should you use it?
thunderbird financials 2021

Thunderbird's donation-driven revenue rose 21% in 2021
thunderbird 102 import export

Thunderbird 102 to include an improved Import Tool
thunderbird mobile app

Thunderbird mobile application is coming soon

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Paul(us) said on May 21, 2022 at 10:38 am
    Reply

    Browsers-wise I update almost directly. This is because when the update is going wrong the removal and reinstalment of an older version, with all the settings and bookmarks is work of minutes.
    Most applications and drivers are also almost directly updated by me.

    With Linux o.s. almost directly, Raspberry pi o.s. idem, but with Windows o.s. I am always very careful and it can take months before I update.
    My standard with windows is to wait and see what the community experiences, wait for the solutions and only then install.

    However, I have also skipped entire operating systems versions such as Windows 1,2, and 3.0, Windows ME, Windows 2000, Windows Vista Windows 8, and Windows 8.1 (And other releases).

    The development of Windows 11 so far also looks as if it’s the next candidate of Windows that I am not going to install at all.
    Windows 12, might have a chance again but I am not sure about that eater yet because there is practically nothing known about with direction that o.s. is going.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Popular Posts

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2022 - All rights reserved