Your next PC may have a Windows Copilot key on the keyboard

Martin Brinkmann
Jan 4, 2024
Windows 11 News
|
6

Microsoft announced today that (many) future Windows 11 PCs will ship with a new key on the keyboard. The Copilot key is the first major change to the keyboard since the introduction of the Windows key almost 30 years ago.

Microsoft has big plans for 2024 in regards to AI. While the company has been tight-lipped, it is almost certain that it plans to release a new version of Windows in the year. Whether it will be called Windows 12 or something else is up for debate. It is also unclear if it will be provided as an update for Windows 11 or launches alongside Windows 11 as a separate system.

What is clear is that Microsoft is going to push AI in that new version of Windows. While Microsoft did introduced Copilot in Windows 10 and 11 already, it feels more like a rushed response to AI taking over the world by storm. Whether the next iteration in Windows Next will change that remains to be seen.

Microsoft did introduce several Copilots already in its products. There is Microsoft Security Copilot, Microsoft Copilot, GitHub Copilot, as well as Copilots for Microsoft 365, Sales, Viva or Service among others.

The company's next Surface devices will come with dedicated AI chips and it is almost certain that many Microsoft partners will follow the lead.

The Copilot key "joins the Windows key as a core part of the PC keyboard" according to Yusuf Mehdi, Executive Vice President, Consumer Chief Marketing Officer at Microsoft.

Windows Copilot Key

Some might argue that it will become another key on the keyboard that most users will ignore for the most part. A tap on the key opens the Windows Copilot interface. Mehdi did not reveal if Microsoft is adding more functionality to the key than that. It is possible that certain shortcuts, e.g. Copilot key plus another key or multiple keys, could launch specific functionality.

Want Copilot to generate an image? Press Copilot + I on the keyboard, something like that. Microsoft partners will introduce PCs and devices with the Copilot key in 2024 according to Mehdi. First devices will ship with the dedicated key as early as February 2024.

Dell, which is a Microsoft partner, published its vision of a Windows AI future recently.

Windows users may interact with Copilot by clicking on the icon on the taskbar or through the dedicated keyboard shortcut Windows-C.  Users may disable Windows Copilot and it remains to be seen if this is going to brick the dedicated Copilot key on the keyboard. An option to remap it easily would certainly be welcome.

Microsoft appears dedicated to making AI the central focus of Windows going forward. All signs seen so far suggest an interesting 2024 for Windows users.

Now You: what is your take on the Copilot key? Madness or progress?

Summary
Your next PC may have a Windows Copilot key on the keyboard
Article Name
Your next PC may have a Windows Copilot key on the keyboard
Description
Microsoft announced today that (many) future Windows 11 PCs will ship with a new key on the keyboard.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Windows 11 Development: overview of the December 2023 changes

Its Groundhog Day at Microsoft! Vulnerability patched again
windows copilot commands

Dell's Windows Copilot concept shows what Microsoft failed to deliver
Windows update

The next Windows 11 feature drop is expected in February 2024

MSEdgeRedirect's Europe Mode sets your Windows region to Europe
Augmented Reality

Windows Mixed Reality is History

Tutorials & Tips

How to Capture Screenshots on Windows 10 and 11

Quick Ways to Open Device Manager in Windows 11

How To Move the Taskbar to the Top or Side on Windows 11?

Windows 11 Update Stuck: Fixed For Good


Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Sputnik said on January 4, 2024 at 4:03 pm
    Reply

    The use of this future special keyboard key as an utility for the users is a thing, but the question to know if this new AI will also be a mean by which the users will be controlled is another one.

    Who knows if we will lose the use of our computer for a week, a month, a year or definitly if we go on a “forbidden website” (in the view of Microsoft and other big companies), if we write a comment that the AI is abilitated to sanction, etc…

    Will this AI have the ability to spy on a large part of what we are doing and send us messages telling us to do or to think otherwise ?

    Will we have the possibility as users to completely inactivate this AI on our computer ?

  2. Karl said on January 4, 2024 at 3:57 pm
    Reply

    Oh wow. Just stop with all the fancy new stupidity already. I very much hope that Apple won’t dive head first into all this AI crap that many other corporations seem to be doing at the moment. Do I want anything to do with AI? (or its brother or sister) No I do not. Each user/customer is an individual with different preferences, and one thing I hate is getting force fed with stuff that I have not asked for and have a hard time to actively stay away from, no matter how hard one may try. Let the browser be a browser, let the computer OS be a computer OS, etc etc. It is very easy.

    -“The Copilot key “joins the Windows key as a core part of the PC keyboard” according to Yusuf Mehdi, Executive Vice President, Consumer Chief Marketing Officer at Microsoft.”

    PC stands for personal computer. It does not need to run Windows. So Mehdi would be more correct if he called it a Windows keyboard. A Windows keybord with a copilot and windows key. One key can be called Jekyll and the other can be called Hyde.

  3. Ashwin said on January 4, 2024 at 3:48 pm
    Reply

    Martin, we’ll wait for your article about “How to remove the Copilot key from your keyboard”.

    :-P

    1. Sputnik said on January 4, 2024 at 5:25 pm
      Reply

      @ Ashwin

      Hi Ash, that’s as simple as “Hit the key !”… ;-)

  4. John G. said on January 4, 2024 at 3:27 pm
    Reply

    OMG, this the final countdown to the complete decay of the human beings.

    1. Karl said on January 4, 2024 at 4:01 pm
      Reply

      Do you need it? No. Do you want it? No. Do they care? No. :(

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2024 - All rights reserved