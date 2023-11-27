In a recent social media post, the Middletown Division of Police in Ohio has put an iPhone NameDrop warning for parents. Introduced in the iOS 17 update, this feature allows users to effortlessly share their contact information with another iPhone or Apple Watch by simply holding the devices in close proximity.

ADVERTISEMENT

While this feature offers convenience for sharing information with acquaintances, it also raises concerns about potential misuse by strangers.

The NameDrop feature utilizes Apple's Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to facilitate contactless data exchange. When two NFC-enabled devices are brought near each other, they can transmit information without the need for manual input. In the case of NameDrop, users can share their name, phone number, and email address with another person without having to manually enter the information.

See the Middletown Division of Police's post about iPhone NameDrop warning for parents below.



iPhone NameDrop warning from the police

While the convenience of the NameDrop feature is undeniable, it also presents potential risks, particularly for children and adolescents. Strangers may attempt to exploit the feature to obtain personal information from unsuspecting individuals. This information could then be misused for malicious purposes, such as identity theft or cyberbullying.

To safeguard children from potential misuse of the NameDrop feature, parents should take the following precautions:

Explain to children the purpose of the NameDrop feature and the potential risks associated with sharing personal information with strangers

Stay engaged with your children's online activities and encourage them to report any suspicious or uncomfortable interactions

Consider disabling the NameDrop feature

How to turn off NameDrop on iOS 17

To disable the NameDrop feature on iOS 17, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone Scroll down and tap on General Scroll down and tap on AirDrop Under the Receiving AirDrop section, toggle the "Bringing Devices Together" option to Off

Once you have disabled the "Bringing Devices Together" option, the NameDrop feature will be turned off on your iPhone. This means that you or your child will no longer be able to share your contact information with others by holding an iPhone close to another iPhone or Apple Watch.

Featured image credit: Middletown Division of Police/Facebook.

Advertisement