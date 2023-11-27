MDP warns parents about this iOS feature

iPhone NameDrop warning
Emre Çitak
Nov 27, 2023
Security
|
1

In a recent social media post, the Middletown Division of Police in Ohio has put an iPhone NameDrop warning for parents. Introduced in the iOS 17 update, this feature allows users to effortlessly share their contact information with another iPhone or Apple Watch by simply holding the devices in close proximity.

While this feature offers convenience for sharing information with acquaintances, it also raises concerns about potential misuse by strangers.

The NameDrop feature utilizes Apple's Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to facilitate contactless data exchange. When two NFC-enabled devices are brought near each other, they can transmit information without the need for manual input. In the case of NameDrop, users can share their name, phone number, and email address with another person without having to manually enter the information.

See the Middletown Division of Police's post about iPhone NameDrop warning for parents below.

iPhone NameDrop warning from the police

While the convenience of the NameDrop feature is undeniable, it also presents potential risks, particularly for children and adolescents. Strangers may attempt to exploit the feature to obtain personal information from unsuspecting individuals. This information could then be misused for malicious purposes, such as identity theft or cyberbullying.

To safeguard children from potential misuse of the NameDrop feature, parents should take the following precautions:

  • Explain to children the purpose of the NameDrop feature and the potential risks associated with sharing personal information with strangers
  • Stay engaged with your children's online activities and encourage them to report any suspicious or uncomfortable interactions
  • Consider disabling the NameDrop feature
iPhone NameDrop warning
NameDrop can be turned off - Image courtesy of Apple

How to turn off NameDrop on iOS 17

To disable the NameDrop feature on iOS 17, follow these steps:

  1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone
  2. Scroll down and tap on General
  3. Scroll down and tap on AirDrop
  4. Under the Receiving AirDrop section, toggle the "Bringing Devices Together" option to Off

Once you have disabled the "Bringing Devices Together" option, the NameDrop feature will be turned off on your iPhone. This means that you or your child will no longer be able to share your contact information with others by holding an iPhone close to another iPhone or Apple Watch.

Featured image credit: Middletown Division of Police/Facebook.

Advertisement

Related content

Enable 256-bit Bitlocker encryption on Windows 11 to boost security
How did Welltok data breach happen

Data of 8.5 million patients compromised in the United States

Security researchers bypass Windows Hello fingerprint authentication

Protect your eBay account with Authenticator apps
CVE-2023-4966 expose Citrix Bleed

CVE-2023-4966 vulnerability becomes a global problem

Mullvad's public encrypted DNS Servers run in RAM now

Previous Post: «

Comments

  1. Pink said on November 27, 2023 at 5:15 pm
    Reply

    I thought ghacks might be the voice of reason on this tech fear-mongering. The phones have to be unlocked, virtually touching, and you need to confirm the sending or receiving of your data. This is an absolute non-issue, and shame on the police departments for spreading it as more than that.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved