When will the cybersecurity company Okta ensure its own security?

Okta Hack
Emre Çitak
Nov 29, 2023
Security
|
0

On Tuesday, Okta revealed that hackers had stolen data from all of its customer support users in a major breach of its customer support system.

The company had previously said that only a small percentage of its customers had been affected by the Okta hack, but the new information suggests that the breach was far more widespread.

The stolen data at Okta hack includes names and email addresses of all customer support users, as well as information about support interactions.

This information could be used by malicious actors to launch phishing attacks, steal identities, or gain access to other systems.

Okta Hack
Okta hack caused the personal data of its customers to be publicly available on the dark web

Okta hack confirmed by the officials

Okta said that it is working with a digital forensics firm to investigate the breach and will be sharing the report with customers upon completion. The company is also notifying individuals whose data has been compromised.

The breach is a major setback for Okta, which provides identity management solutions for thousands of businesses. The company has been a target for hackers in the past, and the latest breach is likely to raise concerns about its security practices.

In a statement to CNBC, an Okta spokesperson said that the company is "committed to providing our customers with the most secure and reliable identity management solutions." The company is also taking steps to improve its security posture in the wake of the breach.

Okta Hack
Okta states that they are on the case

Okta hack's impact on Okta's reputation and stock price

The revelation of the widespread breach sent Okta's share price plummeting by 11%, wiping out around $2 billion in market cap. This drastic drop in share price reflects the significant reputational damage caused by the incident.

Okta, once considered a leader in cybersecurity, now faces questions about its ability to protect sensitive information as it is not the first time the company and/or its working partners got hacked.

Advertisement

Related content

iPhone NameDrop warning

MDP warns parents about this iOS feature

Enable 256-bit Bitlocker encryption on Windows 11 to boost security
How did Welltok data breach happen

Data of 8.5 million patients compromised in the United States

Security researchers bypass Windows Hello fingerprint authentication

Protect your eBay account with Authenticator apps
CVE-2023-4966 expose Citrix Bleed

CVE-2023-4966 vulnerability becomes a global problem

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved