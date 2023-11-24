Nvidia employee's blunder led to a lawsuit

Nvidia Valeo lawsuit
Nov 24, 2023
French automotive company Valeo has sued NVIDIA, alleging that the company stole its trade secrets. The lawsuit stems from a screensharing incident in 2022, in which an NVIDIA employee inadvertently shared Valeo's source code files.

Valeo alleges that Mohammad Moniruzzaman, an engineer for NVIDIA who used to work for their company, had mistakenly shown its source code files on his computer as he was sharing his screen during a meeting with both firms.

Valeo's employees quickly recognized the code and took screenshots before Moniruzzaman was notified of his mistake, according to the complaint filed.

The allegations are harsh

Valeo also alleges that Moniruzzaman gave his personal email unauthorized access to Valeo's systems to steal "tens of thousands of files" and 6GB of source code shortly after that development.

He then left Valeo a few months later and took the stolen information with him when he was given a senior position at NVIDIA, the complaint reads.

Nvidia Valeo lawsuit
Nvidia and Valeo were working on autonomous parking software together - Image courtesy of Valeo

Nvidia's response

NVIDIA has denied the allegations, claiming that the screensharing incident was an unintentional error. The company maintains that it has no interest in Valeo's code and has taken all necessary steps to protect Valeo's intellectual property rights.

Old friends, new enemies

NVIDIA and Valeo were working together on an advanced parking and driving assistance technology offered by a manufacturer to its customers. Valeo used to be in charge of both software and hardware sides of the manufacturer's parking assistance tech. In 2021, however, NVIDIA won the contract to develop its parking assistance software.

The tension must have started then and now, Valeo has filed a lawsuit against NVIDIA, alleging that the company stole its trade secrets.

Read alsoNvidia's Q2 win: King of generative AI revolution.

What's at Stake?

The outcome of the lawsuit could have significant implications for both companies. If Valeo is successful in proving its allegations, NVIDIA could face substantial damages and reputational damage.

Additionally, the court could impose an injunction preventing NVIDIA from using Valeo's stolen trade secrets.

Featured image credit: Nvidia.

