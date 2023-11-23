Jane Boutique shut down suddenly and its customers and sellers are seeking answers about why the popular online fashion retailer's site and social media accounts are gone.

Jane Boutique was known for its affordable and stylish clothing and accessories. The company had a large and loyal customer base, and it was also a popular platform for many sellers.

However, something has gone wrong, and Jane Boutique shut down suddenly and disappeared without a word. People on social media and the police think that the case might be an e-commerce scamming scheme.

Why did Jane Boutique shut down?

It is still unclear why Jane Boutique shut down so suddenly. The company has not released any information about its decision, and its website and social media accounts are all inactive.

Some have speculated that the company may have been experiencing financial difficulties. Others have suggested that the popular online retailer may have been the victim of a cyberattack. However, there is no concrete evidence to support any of these theories.

Customers and sellers are taking to social media to express their frustration and anger. Many customers are reporting that they have not received their orders or refunds. Sellers are also reporting that they have not been paid for their merchandise.

Police are investigating what happened to jane.com

The Lehi Police Department has confirmed that it is investigating the company, and several sellers have come forward to say that they are owed money by Jane.com.

Investigators say the company owes sellers a total of thousands of dollars. The sudden closure of Jane.com comes as a shock to many sellers who were expecting to kick off the holiday shopping season this week.

One of those sellers is Laura Mederos, who has been selling on Jane.com since 2014. She said that she did not receive her due payment from Jane.com two weeks ago, and when she reached out, there was no response from support. Mederos' niece, who is also a seller on Jane.com, was also not paid the amount she was owed.

See Fox 13 News reporter Amy Nay's interview with Laura Mederos about the Jane Boutique shut down case in the tweet/xeet below.

My story from yesterday on the sudden shutdown of https://t.co/obpcyu05WI and where that’s left its sellers. @fox13 pic.twitter.com/1RD7MepYYo — Amy Nay (@AmyNayNews) November 22, 2023

Police are urging anyone who believes they have been defrauded by Jane.com to contact the Lehi Police Department's non-emergency line at 801-794-3970.

An officer will contact individuals and supply them with a statement form as they gather information.

Who owns Jane Boutique?

The company was founded in 2011 by husband and wife duo Mike and Megan McEwan. It was originally called Jane.com but was rebranded as Jane Boutique in 2021.

Jane Boutique is known for its affordable and stylish products, as well as its commitment to supporting small businesses.

The company works with over 2,000 independent sellers, and it has been featured in publications such as Forbes, Vogue, and People.

In 2023, Jane Boutique was acquired by Thrasio, a leading e-commerce aggregator. Thrasio has a history of acquiring and scaling online businesses, and it is expected to help Jane Boutique continue to grow.

What should be done?

Jane.com needs to come forward and explain what happened. The company needs to provide information about what will happen to orders, gift cards, and unsold merchandise.

Jane.com also needs to offer compensation to customers and sellers who have been harmed by the company's actions.

