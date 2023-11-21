Want to login to WhatsApp but can't find your phone? No problem!

Nov 21, 2023
WhatsApp, the ubiquitous messaging platform, has rolled out a new update for iOS devices, bringing a notable feature that enhances user experience and security.

The latest version, WhatsApp 23.24.70, introduces the ability to associate an email address with a WhatsApp account.

This feature provides an alternative method for account verification and recovery, offering an additional layer of protection and convenience for users.

Why is this such a big deal?

Previously, WhatsApp relied solely on phone numbers for account creation and verification. With the introduction of email associations, users can now link their email addresses to their WhatsApp accounts.

This feature introduced at WhatsApp 23.24.70 serves a dual purpose:

  1. Account verification: During the account creation process, users can opt to receive a six-digit verification code via email instead of SMS, providing an alternative method to confirm their identity
  2. Account recovery: In case of phone loss or number changes, users can utilize their associated email address to regain access to their WhatsApp accounts. This eliminates the reliance on phone numbers and ensures that users can maintain their communication channels even in unforeseen circumstances
WhatsApp 23.24.70
WhatsApp 23.24.70 allows users to connect their e-mail account with their WhatsApp accounts - Image courtesy of WABetaInfo/X

Gradual rollout on the way

WhatsApp is gradually rolling out this feature to iOS users, ensuring a smooth transition and allowing for timely feedback collection.

While the official changelog on the App Store may not reflect this update immediately, users can check their WhatsApp Settings > Account to see if the option to associate an email address is available.

In addition to email association, the latest update also addresses a known bug that caused app slowdown for some users. This fix improves overall performance and ensures a more seamless user experience.

Read also: WhatsApp backups will soon count against your Google cloud storage on Android.

How to get WhatsApp Beta for iOS and Android

If you often lose your phone, the e-mail verification coming with WhatsApp 23.24.70 update is for you. You can register for WhatsApp Beta as explained below.

How to join WhatsApp Beta for iOS

  1. Install the TestFlight app: If you haven't already, download and install the TestFlight app from the App Store. This app will allow you to install and test beta versions of iOS apps, including WhatsApp
  2. Find a TestFlight invitation: WhatsApp Beta invitations are typically distributed through email or public links. You can try searching for WhatsApp Beta invitations online or on social media
  3. Accept the invitation: Once you have an invitation, open the email or tap the public link on your iOS device. You'll be prompted to accept the invitation and install the WhatsApp Beta app
  4. Install the WhatsApp Beta app: Tap "Install" to download and install the WhatsApp Beta app on your device.

Once installed, you'll be able to log in with your WhatsApp account and start testing the beta features mentioned in the

Note: WhatsApp Beta invitations are limited, and there may be a waitlist to join the program.

How to join WhatsApp Beta for Android

  1. Open the Google Play Store app on your Android device
  2. Search for "WhatsApp" and tap on the app's listing
  3. Scroll down to the "Join the beta" section and tap on the "Join" button
  4. If you haven't already, you'll be prompted to sign in with your Google account
  5. Once signed in, tap on the "Confirm" button to join the WhatsApp Beta program
  6. You'll be redirected to the app's listing again. Tap on the "Update" button to download and install the WhatsApp Beta app

Once installed, open the WhatsApp Beta app and log in with your WhatsApp account. You'll now be able to start testing the beta features of WhatsApp 23.24.70.

