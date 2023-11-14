The Windows November 2023 security updates are now available

Martin Brinkmann
Nov 14, 2023
Updated • Nov 14, 2023
Windows Updates
|
3

Microsoft released security updates for all supported versions of its Windows operating system on the November 2023 Patch Tuesday. Security updates are also available for Windows Server products, Microsoft Edge, Microsoft Office and several other company products.

This overview is for system administrators and interested home users. It provides resources and information about the released updates for Windows. It includes links to resource pages, lists all known issues as confirmed by Microsoft, links to direct downloads of the updates and more.

You may check out the overview for October 2023 here.

Microsoft Windows Security Updates: October 2023

Here is a link to an Excel spreadsheet that lists information about the released security updates on the November 2023 Microsoft Patch Day. Follow this link to download an archive file that contains the spreadsheet: Windows security updates November 2023

Executive Summary

  • Windows 11 version 21H2 is no longer supported. Upgrades to Windows 11 version 22H2 are available.
  • Microsoft fixed 63 unique vulnerabilities in Microsoft products as well as 15 vulnerabilities in non-Microsoft products on this Patch Tuesday.
  • Windows Moment 4 updates are enabled for every Windows 11 installation.
  • Windows clients with issues are: Windows 10 version 1809, Windows 10 version 21H2 and 22H2, Windows 11 version 21H2 and 22H2
  • Windows Server clients 2008 and 2008 R2 affected by known issues.

Each supported version of Windows and their critical vulnerabilities are listed below.

  • Windows 10 version 22H2: 25 vulnerabilities, 2 critical and 23 important.
    • Windows HMAC Key Derivation Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-36400
    • Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-36397
  • Windows 11 version 22H2:  29 vulnerabilities, 2 critical and 27 important
    • same as Windows 10 version 22H2
  • Windows 11 version 23H2:  29 vulnerabilities, 2 critical and 27 important
    • same as Windows 10 version 22H2

Windows Server products

  • Windows Server 2008 R2 (extended support only): 15 vulnerabilities: 1 critical and 14 important
    • Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-36397
  • Windows Server 2012 R2 (extended support only): 61 vulnerabilities: 11 critical and 50 important
    • Not published (yet)
  • Windows Server 2016: 23 vulnerabilities: 2 critical and 21 important
    • Windows HMAC Key Derivation Elevation of Privilege Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-36400
    • Windows Pragmatic General Multicast (PGM) Remote Code Execution Vulnerability -- CVE-2023-36397
  • Windows Server 2019: 27 vulnerabilities: 12 critical and 66 important
    • same as Windows Server 2016
  •  Windows Server 2022: 30 vulnerabilities: 2 critical and 28 important.
    • same as Windows Server 2016

Windows Security Updates

microsoft windows november 2023 security updates

Windows 10 version 22H2

Updates and improvements:

  • Fixes an issue when installing KB5031356. The installation of the update would display progress but would not finish.
  • Includes all non-security changes of the October 26 Preview update for the operating system.

Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2

Updates and improvements:

  • This update makes miscellaneous [unspecified] security improvements to internal OS functionality.
  • Includes all non-security updates of the October Preview update, including:
    • Customization options for Dynamic Lighting OEMs.
    • Improves performance of search in the search box.

Security updates

2023-11 Cumulative Security Update for Internet Explorer (KB5032191)

2023-11 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5032189)

2023-11 Dynamic Cumulative Update for Windows 11 (KB5032192)

2023-11 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5032199)

Server

2023-11 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 (KB5032247)

2023-11 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2012 R2 (KB5032249)

2023-11 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5032248)

2023-11 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 (KB5032254)

2023-11 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5032250)

2023-11 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5032252)

2023-11 Cumulative security Hotpatch for Azure Stack HCI, version 21H2 and Windows Server 2022 Datacenter: Azure Edition for x64-based Systems (KB5032304)

2023-11 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5032197)

2023-11 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5032196)

2023-11 Cumulative Update for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5032198)

.NET

2023-11 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5031985)

2023-11 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5031986)

2023-11 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows Server 2008 R2, and Windows Server 2008 (KB5031987)

2023-11 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5031992)

2023-11 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5031994)

2023-11 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5031995)

2023-11 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5031998)

2023-11 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5031999)

2023-11 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5.1 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5032000)

2023-11 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5032001)

2023-11 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.6.2 for Windows Embedded Standard 7, Windows Server 2008 R2, and Windows Server 2008 (KB5032009)

2023-11 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5032010)

2023-11 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5032011)

2023-11 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5.1 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5032012)

2023-11 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 3.5.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5032185)

2023-11 Security Only Update for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0, 4.6.2 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5032186)

2023-11 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5.1, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5032341)

2023-11 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 for x64 (KB5032342)

2023-11 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.6.2, 4.7, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8 for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64 (KB5032343)

2023-11 Security and Quality Rollup for .NET Framework 2.0, 3.0, 4.6.2 for Windows Server 2008 (KB5032344)

2023-11 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5031984)

2023-11 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5031988)

2023-11 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 4.8 for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5031989)

2023-11 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5031990)

2023-11 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Windows 11 (KB5031991)

2023-11 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8 for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64 (KB5031993)

2023-11 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system, version 23H2 for x64 (KB5032004)

2023-11 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 and Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5032005)

2023-11 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5032006)

2023-11 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5032007)

2023-11 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64 (KB5032008)

2023-11 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system version 21H2 for x64 (KB5032336)

2023-11 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5 and 4.7.2 for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5032337)

2023-11 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5032338)

2023-11 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 10 Version 22H2 (KB5032339)

2023-11 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Windows 11 (KB5032340)

Servicing Stack Updates

2023-11 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2012 R2 for x64-based Systems (KB5032308)

2023-11 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2012 for x64-based Systems (KB5032309)

2023-11 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Embedded Standard 7 and Windows Server 2008 R2 (KB5032383)

2023-11 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5032384)

2023-11 Servicing Stack Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 (KB5032390)

2023-11 Servicing Stack Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5032391)

2023-11 Cumulative Update for .NET Framework 3.5, 4.8 and 4.8.1 for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64 (KB5032478)

Non-Security updates

2023-11 Dynamic Update for Windows 11 (KB5032305)

2023-11 Dynamic Update for Windows 10 Version 21H2 (KB5032906)

2023-11 Dynamic Update for Windows 11 (KB5033288)

Known Issues

Windows 10 version 22H2, Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2

Description: Using the FixedDrivesEncryptionType or SystemDrivesEncryptionType policy settings in the BitLocker configuration service provider (CSP) node in mobile device management (MDM) apps might incorrectly show a 65000 error in the "Require Device Encryption" setting for some devices in your environment.

Workaround: this is a reporting issue only according to Microsoft. Microsoft suggests to set the "Enforce drive encryption type on operating system drives" or the "Enforce drive encryption on fixed drives" policies to not configured as a workaround.

Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2

Description: Users who use multiple monitors on their Windows devices may notice that desktop icons move around unexpectedly. They may, for instance, move between monitors.

Workaround: Microsoft "may" have disabled Windows Copilot on multi-monitor devices until a solution is found.

Description: The color font format COLRv1 does not render properly. It is used to display emoji with a 3D-like appearance.

Workaround: none at the time. Microsoft is working on a solution.

Security advisories and updates

Microsoft Office Updates

You find Office update information here.

How to download and install the November 2023 security updates

Updates are pushed to most Windows 11 systems automatically by default via Windows Update. The updates are not pushed in real-time to systems though, and some users may want to speed up the installation of these security updates.

Tip: create a backup before you install updates

This is done in the following way:

  1. Select Start, type Windows Update and load the Windows Update item that is displayed.
  2. Select check for updates to run a manual check for updates.

Managed systems receive updates when system administrators allow them to be distributed to managed devices.

Direct update downloads

Below are resource pages with direct download links, if you prefer to download the updates to install them manually.

Windows 10 version 22H2

  • KB5032189 -- 2023-11 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 21H2

Windows 11 version 22H2

  • -- 2023-11 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 22H2
Windows 11 version 23H2
  • KB5032190 -- 2023-11 Cumulative Update for Windows 11 version 23H2

Additional resources

Summary
Article Name
The Windows November 2023 security updates are now available
Description
An overview of the November 2023 security updates for Microsoft's Windows operating system.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Comments

  1. Paul(us) said on November 14, 2023 at 8:55 pm
    Reply

    Thanks, Martin for helping me to understand the 25 vulnerabilities, 2 critical and 23 important, this month so I understood what I was doing when I upgraded to the Windows 10 professional version 22H2, OS Build 19045,3693.

  2. Anonymous said on November 14, 2023 at 8:14 pm
    Reply

    This is currently listing all last month, October 2023, info.

    1. Martin Brinkmann said on November 14, 2023 at 8:33 pm
      Reply

      Sorry for that, should be fixed now.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

