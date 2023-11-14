Fortnite is one of the most popular online video games in the world, with millions of players worldwide. The game's competitive scene is also thriving, with regular tournaments and cash prizes up for grabs.

One of the most popular competitive events in Fortnite is the Solo Victory Cup, which is a weekly tournament where players compete to earn Victory Royales.

However, sometimes players may encounter an issue where the Fortnite Solo Victory Cup not showing up in their game. This can be frustrating for players who are looking to compete in the tournament. But why do people encounter this issue and is there a fix to Fortnite Solo Victory Cup not showing up issues? Let us explain.

Why is Fortnite Solo Victory Cup not showing up for some players?

There are a few reasons why the Fortnite Solo Victory Cup not showing up in your game. Here are some of the most common reasons:

How to fix the Fortnite Solo Victory Cup not showing up issues?

Here are your options to fix this annoying issue:

To compete in the Solo Victory Cup, you must meet the following eligibility requirements:

Have a verified Epic Games account

Have two-factor authentication enabled on your Epic Games account

Be at least 13 years old

Reside in a region where the Solo Victory Cup is available

You can check your eligibility status by going to the Competitive tab in the Fortnite game lobby and clicking on the Solo Victory Cup event. If you meet all of the eligibility requirements, you will see a Play button next to the event name.

Restart and update your game

Sometimes, a simple restart of your game can fix minor glitches and issues. If the Solo Victory Cup is not showing up, try restarting your game and see if that fixes the problem.

Also, make sure that you are playing the latest version of Fortnite. Epic Games regularly releases updates for the game, which often include bug fixes and performance improvements. To check for updates, go to the Settings menu in the Fortnite game lobby and select the Updates tab.

Verify your game files

If you are still having the Fortnite Solo Victory Cup not showing up problem, you can try verifying your game files. This will scan your game files for any errors or corruption and repair them if necessary.

To verify your game files, go to the Epic Games Launcher and select Library. Then, click on the three dots next to Fortnite and select Verify.

Contact Epic Games support

If you have tried all of the above and the Solo Victory Cup is still not showing up, you can contact Epic Games support for assistance. You can contact Epic Games support by submitting a ticket on their website.

Featured image credit: Fortnite/Epic Games.

