Why is Fortnite not working? Here is how to fix it

Recently, many players from around the world have started reporting issues on Fortnite servers. Today, we will go over the Fortnite not working issue and show you how to fix it easily!

Fortnite, an online battle royale game developed by Epic Games in 2017, has achieved remarkable success within the gaming community. Within a year of its launch, it attracted over 125 million players.

Despite being known as one of the premier battle royale games, it is not perfect experience-wise. Players face many different errors and bugs, and recently, an error affected the game poorly as it prevented users from playing it. Why is Fortnite not working, though? Let's take a closer look at it!

How to fix if Fortnite is not working for you

One prevalent problem encountered in Fortnite is its failure to launch on Windows PCs. Instead of guiding users to the main menu, the game fails to initiate when launched from Epic Games' launcher, resulting in no response on their computers. Here is how to fix the Fortnite not working error!

Fortnite servers not responding: How to fix it

Check Fortnite status

First, you should check the Fortnite status page to ensure the servers are not down. If the servers are up and running, then the problem is likely on your end. If the servers are not up, then there is not much you can do about it.

In order to ensure everything runs well, the servers often go offline while maintenance is being done or when developers release an update. However, users are informed in advance about the repair or update plans. Here is how to check Fortnite status:

Open your web browser. Go to the official Epic Games Status page. Check if there is an issue.

Check your internet connection

Checking your internet connection is another thing to think about. Although this may seem like an easy solution, occasionally, players try to discover other solutions that call for more effort and concentration. They are unaware that they are experiencing internet problems, which their ISP may bring on.

Here is how to check your internet connection:

Open a web browser. Visit Speedtest . Click Go. Check if there is anything wrong with your internet.

Run Fortnite as an administrator

Do you still have trouble playing Fortnite on your PC? A permissions problem can be the cause. To give Fortnite access to your system, try starting it as an administrator. Follow the steps:

On your desktop, locate the Fortnite icon and right-click it. Go to the "Properties" option's "Compatibility" tab. The "Run this Program as an Administrator" option should be enabled.

