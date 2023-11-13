TikTok has emerged as a captivating platform for sharing short-form videos. While videos are the primary format, slideshows have also gained immense popularity, captivating viewers with their seamless transitions and storytelling capabilities.

If you want to increase your reach on the platform, you need to follow the latest trends and know the answer to the question of how to make a slideshow on TikTok. Let's tell you how to do it.

How to make a slideshow on TikTok

For those who seek complete control over their slideshow's narrative and visual elements, the manual method offers unparalleled flexibility.

Here is how to make a slideshow on TikTok:

Launch TikTok and tap the "+" icon. Select "Upload" and choose the photos you want to include in your slideshow. Tap "Next" to proceed. Enter "Swipe to photo mode" to switch to the swipeable slide format. Enhance your slideshow with stickers, text, and filters from the right side of the screen. Once satisfied, tap "Next" to move forward. Hit "Post" to unleash your slideshow onto the world

Note: You can add content information, tag people, adjust privacy settings, enable or disable comments, save your slideshow to your device, and choose whether to share it on other platforms while posting a slideshow on TikTok.

Too much hassle? Let TikTok do it for you

If you're short on time or prefer a simpler approach, the AutoCut feature provides a quick and easy way to create a slideshow. Here is how to make a slideshow on TikTok using AutoCut:

Launch TikTok and tap the "+" icon Select "Upload" and choose the photos or videos you want to include in your slideshow Tap "AutoCut" to let the app automatically generate transitions and add a track to your slideshow Customize the slideshow by adding text, stickers, effects, filters, and sound with voice filters Tap "Next" to proceed Review the sharing permissions and add any desired content details Tap "Post" to share your AutoCut slideshow

Tip: Utilize the photo templates

You have a few different options to create a slideshow on TikTok. Another approach is to use a pre-designed photo template. TikTok offers a wide range of templates to choose from, with different transitions, effects, and layouts. To use a template, simply launch TikTok and tap the + icon. Then, slide to Templates and choose the template that you like.

Once you’ve chosen a template, tap Upload photos and select the photos that you want to include in your slideshow. You can then review your slideshow and make any desired adjustments using the available editing tools. When you’re finished, tap Next to proceed.

