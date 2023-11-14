Nepal says no more to TikTok

Is TikTok banned in Nepal
Emre Çitak
Nov 14, 2023
Updated • Nov 14, 2023
Apps
|
2

The question of whether is TikTok banned in Nepal has become one of the most asked questions in Nepal today.

This is the latest in a string of bans on TikTok by governments around the world. In recent years, the app has been banned in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. The bans have been attributed to a variety of concerns, including national security, privacy, and the spread of misinformation.

The Nepalese government met today and decided on the future of the viral app in the country. So is TikTok banned in Nepal? Yes, it is.

Is TikTok banned in Nepal
Nepalese government decided to ban popular Social media app TikTok within their borders

Why is TikTok banned in Nepal?

The Nepali government has not provided specific details about the reasons for the ban on TikTok. However, Foreign Minister Saud said that the app was banned because it was "disrupting social harmony, goodwill and flow of indecent materials".

This suggests that the government is concerned about the potential for TikTok to be used to spread hate speech, misinformation, and other harmful content. TikTok has been criticized in the past for its failure to remove harmful content from its platform.

The ban on TikTok is also likely to be seen as a move to protect Nepali culture and values. TikTok is known for its often provocative and sexually suggestive content. Some Nepalis may view this content as being offensive and harmful to their culture.

Read alsoSecurity vulnerability found in TikTok put user activity at risk.

What does this mean for TikTok users in Nepal?

The ban on TikTok means that the app will no longer be available for download or use in Nepal. Anyone who tries to access TikTok will be blocked.

It is not clear how the ban will be enforced. It is possible that the government will work with internet service providers to block access to TikTok's servers. It is also possible that the government will use other methods to enforce the ban, such as monitoring social media platforms for TikTok activity.

TikTok users in Nepal who are looking for alternatives to TikTok can try other short-form video apps, such as Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and Snapchat Spotlight. These apps offer similar features to TikTok, and they are available in Nepal.

How will the ban be enforced?

The Nepali government has not yet released any details about how the ban on TikTok will be enforced. However, is TikTok banned in Nepal? Yes, it is.

Advertisement

Related content

Mint app crashing iPhones

Is your Mint app crashing iPhone? Here is what to do
How to make a slideshow on TikTok

How to make a slideshow on TikTok
How to fix Facebook back button not working

Can't go back in the Facebook mobile app? You're not alone

Discord makes file links temporary to fight abuse
WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.24.9

What is new on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.24.9?
Spotify Upstream Request Timeout

Spotify users are troubled with this high-pitched sound

Tutorials & Tips

Can you use Threads without Instagram?

TikTok not working? Don't panic, here's what to do

How to check someone's Threads following list

How to follow everyone on Threads


Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

  1. Punk Gift said on November 14, 2023 at 1:04 pm
    Reply

    It looks to me like Nepal is caving in to pressure from China. TikTok is banned in China, they have to use an app called Douyin.

    1. Anonymous said on November 14, 2023 at 6:56 pm
      Reply

      tiktok and douyin is owned by the same Chinese company you *.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved