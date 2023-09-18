Instagram Gifts is now available in many countries
Instagram has recently made a significant move to enhance the Reels experience for content creators worldwide. In order to foster creativity and engagement, Instagram Expands Reels Gifts to Creators in More Regions.
This development is poised to reshape how creators monetize their content on the platform and thanks to Instagram, Reels Gifts has expanded its access to the following countries:
What are Instagram Gifts?
Instagram Gifts is a feature designed to empower content creators by enabling them to earn income from their audience's appreciation. Whether your followers or even non-followers, anyone can express their admiration for creators by sending virtual gifts while watching their reels. It's important to note that only creators themselves can view the gifts they receive.
To participate in this gifting process, viewers can purchase stars, which they can then utilize to send gifts to you on Instagram. Instagram, in turn, rewards creators with a share of revenue on a monthly basis. This revenue share equates to $0.01 USD for every star gifted by your fans on your reels.
Monitoring your earnings is hassle-free, as you can easily track your total and monthly approximate earnings via the Professional Dashboard. When your cumulative balance reaches $25, which includes earnings from other monetization programs, you become eligible for payout.
However, it's essential to set up a payout account to receive your earnings. Failure to add a payout account may lead to limitations on monetizing with Instagram Gifts. Specifically, within 5 months or if you exceed earnings of $500, you'll lose the ability to monetize. Within 6 months, you forfeit any rights to receive your payment.
To establish or manage your Instagram payout settings, access "Payouts" in the Professional Dashboard.
Instagram explains Instagram Gifts as follows:
“Gifts on Instagram allow you to show appreciation to eligible Reels creators by sending virtual gifts. When you buy stars to send gifts to creators, those creators may earn money if they have agreed to Instagram’s Gifts Terms of Service”.
To be eligible to receive Reels gifts, users must meet the following conditions:
How to enable Reels gifts
- Open the Instagram app and navigate to your profile
- Access the Professional Dashboard by tapping on it
- In the "Your Tools" section, locate and tap on "Gifts"
To activate this feature and permit viewers to send gifts on both existing and future reels, tap on "Allow gifts on reels".
Keep in mind that you can disable this feature at any time, but doing so will prevent people from sending gifts to any of your reels on your profile.
Now, your audience can express their appreciation by sending you gifts on both your past and upcoming Instagram reels.
If you wish to disable Instagram Gifts, follow these steps:
- Open the Instagram app and go to your profile
- Access "Settings"
- Tap on "Creator"
- Locate "Gifts" and tap it
- Toggle the switch to turn off gifts for reels
Read also: Your Instagram feed becomes private for your Close Friends.
If you want to turn off Reels gifts for a specific reel while creating a post:
- Tap "Advanced settings"
- Toggle the switch to disable "Allow gifts on this reel" This will prevent fans from sending gifts on this particular reel.
- To turn off gifts for a specific reel while viewing a post:
- Tap the three dots located on the right side of the reel.
- Choose "Manage"
- Tap "Turn off gifts"
This action will prohibit fans from sending gifts on that specific reel
By following these steps, you can easily manage the gifting feature for your Instagram reels, either enabling or disabling it as per your preferences.
Why has social media prioritized monetization?
The prioritization of monetization on social media platforms like Instagram is a response to the growing influence and impact of content creators. It recognizes the hard work and dedication that creators invest in producing high-quality content and offers them a sustainable way to pursue their passions.Advertisement
Comments
Uhh, this has already been possible – I am not sure how but remember my brother telling me about it. I’m not a whatsapp user so not sure of the specifics, but something about sending the image as a file and somehow bypassing the default compression settings that are applied to inbound photos.
He has also used this to share movies to whatsapp groups, and files 1Gb+.
Like I said, I never used whatsapp, but I know 100% this isn’t a “brand new feature”, my brother literally showed me him doing it, like… 5 months ago?
Martin, what happened to those: 12 Comments (https://www.ghacks.net/chatgpt-gets-schooled-by-princeton-university/#comments). Is there a specific justifiable reason why they were deleted?
Hmm, it looks like the gHacks website database is faulty, and not populating threads with their relevant cosponsoring posts.
The page on ghacks this is on represents the best of why it has become so worthless, fill of click-bait junk that it’s about to be deleted from my ‘daily reads’.
It’s really like “Press Release as re-written by some d*ck for clicks…poorly.” And the subjects are laughable. Can’t wait for “How to search for files on Windows”.
> The page on ghacks this is on represents the best of why it has become so worthless, fill of click-bait junk…
Sadly, I have to agree.
Only Martin and Ashwin are worth subscribing to.
Especially Emre Çitak and Shaun are the worst ones.
If ghacks.net intended “Clickbait”, it would mark the end of Ghacks Technology News.
Ghacks doesn’t need crappy clickbaits. Clearly separate articles from newer authors (perhaps AIs and external sales person or external advertising man) as just “Advertisements”!
We, the subscribers of Ghacks, urge Martin to make a decision.
because nevermore wants to “monetize” on every aspect of human life…
“Threads” is like the Walmart of Social Media.
How hard can it be to clone a twitter version of that as well? They’re slow.
Yes, why not mention how large the HD files can be?
Why, not mention what version of WhatsApp is needed?
These omissions make the article feel so bare. If not complete.
Sorry posted on the wrong page.
such a long article for such a simple matter. Worthless article ! waste of time
I already do this by attaching them via the ‘Document’ option.
I don’t know what’s going on here at Ghacks but it’s obvious that something is broken, comments are being mixed whatever the article, I am unable to find some of my later posts neither. :S
Quoting the article,
“As users gain popularity, the value of their tokens may increase, allowing investors to reap rewards.”
Besides, beyond the thrill and privacy risks or not, the point is to know how you gain popularity, be it on social sites as everywhere in life. Is it by being authentic, by remaining faithful to ourselves or is it to have this particular skill which is to understand what a majority likes, just like politicians, those who’d deny to the maximum extent compatible with their ideological partnership, in order to grab as many of the voters they can?
I see the very concept of this Friend.tech as unhealthy, propagating what is already an increasing flaw : the quest for fame. I won’t be the only one to count himself out, definitely.
@John G. is right : my comment was posted on [https://www.ghacks.net/2023/08/23/what-is-friend-tech/] and it appears there but as well here at [https://www.ghacks.net/2023/07/08/how-to-follow-everyone-on-threads/]
This has been lasting for several days. Fix it or at least provide some explanations if you don’t mind.
> Google Chrome is following in Safari’s footsteps by introducing a new feature that allows users to move the Chrome address bar to the bottom of the screen, enhancing user accessibility and interaction.
Firefox did this long before Safari.
Basically they’ll do anything except fair royalties.