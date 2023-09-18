Instagram has recently made a significant move to enhance the Reels experience for content creators worldwide. In order to foster creativity and engagement, Instagram Expands Reels Gifts to Creators in More Regions.

This development is poised to reshape how creators monetize their content on the platform and thanks to Instagram, Reels Gifts has expanded its access to the following countries:

What are Instagram Gifts?

Instagram Gifts is a feature designed to empower content creators by enabling them to earn income from their audience's appreciation. Whether your followers or even non-followers, anyone can express their admiration for creators by sending virtual gifts while watching their reels. It's important to note that only creators themselves can view the gifts they receive.

To participate in this gifting process, viewers can purchase stars, which they can then utilize to send gifts to you on Instagram. Instagram, in turn, rewards creators with a share of revenue on a monthly basis. This revenue share equates to $0.01 USD for every star gifted by your fans on your reels.

Monitoring your earnings is hassle-free, as you can easily track your total and monthly approximate earnings via the Professional Dashboard. When your cumulative balance reaches $25, which includes earnings from other monetization programs, you become eligible for payout.

However, it's essential to set up a payout account to receive your earnings. Failure to add a payout account may lead to limitations on monetizing with Instagram Gifts. Specifically, within 5 months or if you exceed earnings of $500, you'll lose the ability to monetize. Within 6 months, you forfeit any rights to receive your payment.

To establish or manage your Instagram payout settings, access "Payouts" in the Professional Dashboard.

Instagram explains Instagram Gifts as follows:

“Gifts on Instagram allow you to show appreciation to eligible Reels creators by sending virtual gifts. When you buy stars to send gifts to creators, those creators may earn money if they have agreed to Instagram’s Gifts Terms of Service”.

To be eligible to receive Reels gifts, users must meet the following conditions:

How to enable Reels gifts

Open the Instagram app and navigate to your profile Access the Professional Dashboard by tapping on it In the "Your Tools" section, locate and tap on "Gifts"

To activate this feature and permit viewers to send gifts on both existing and future reels, tap on "Allow gifts on reels".

Keep in mind that you can disable this feature at any time, but doing so will prevent people from sending gifts to any of your reels on your profile.

Now, your audience can express their appreciation by sending you gifts on both your past and upcoming Instagram reels.

If you wish to disable Instagram Gifts, follow these steps:

Open the Instagram app and go to your profile Access "Settings" Tap on "Creator" Locate "Gifts" and tap it Toggle the switch to turn off gifts for reels

If you want to turn off Reels gifts for a specific reel while creating a post:

Tap "Advanced settings" Toggle the switch to disable "Allow gifts on this reel" This will prevent fans from sending gifts on this particular reel. To turn off gifts for a specific reel while viewing a post: Tap the three dots located on the right side of the reel. Choose "Manage" Tap "Turn off gifts"

This action will prohibit fans from sending gifts on that specific reel

By following these steps, you can easily manage the gifting feature for your Instagram reels, either enabling or disabling it as per your preferences.

Why has social media prioritized monetization?

The prioritization of monetization on social media platforms like Instagram is a response to the growing influence and impact of content creators. It recognizes the hard work and dedication that creators invest in producing high-quality content and offers them a sustainable way to pursue their passions.

