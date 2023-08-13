Robotaxis are cleared for operating in San Francisco

robotaxi
Onur Demirkol
Aug 13, 2023
Updated • Aug 11, 2023
Misc
|
0

Robotaxis are now cleared for operating in San Francisco after a 6-hour hearing. Waymo and Cruise were granted access to conduct their businesses in the area despite all the opposing ideas.

After a heated six-hour public hearing in which locals expressed their support and disapproval of the cars, Waymo and Cruise were given permission to run their paid robotaxi services 24/7 in San Francisco. Operators of autonomous vehicles, who have invested tens of billions in the technology with little to show for it, are winners in this situation.

The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) granted the two businesses permission to use their cars across the city of San Francisco at any time of day and charge fares in a 3-to-1 decision.

“Today is the first of many steps in bringing AV transportation services to Californians,” said CPUC Commissioner John Reynolds at the end of the hearing.

Robotaxis can now operate in San Francisco

Robotaxis now effectively has unrestricted access to the projection and its population as a result of the vote in their favor. They may now function in a manner like Uber or Lyft and offer trips to anybody in the city at any time for a fee.

Waymo hailed the decision as "a major moment" in the development of driverless cars. According to Tekedra Mawakana, co-CEO of Waymo, "Today's permit marks the true beginning of our commercial operations in San Francisco."

Here’s What You Need to Know About Liability in Self-Driving Car Accidents

Kyle Vogt, CEO of Cruise, referred to it as "a huge milestone for the AV industry, but even more importantly, a signal to the country that CA prioritizes progress over our tragic status quo."

A range of perspectives, many of them from the handicapped population, discussed the benefits and drawbacks of autonomous ride-hailing services throughout the six-and-a-half-hour session. Residents opposed to the corporations complained that robot cars were permitted to run roughshod over the city, malfunctioning automobiles broke down in the midst of intersections, and that there were already too many cars on the streets.

Advertisement

Related content

Is It Takes Two cross-platform?
With this guide, you can learn how to fix YouTube picture in picture not working fast. Explore what to do when PiP mode not working.

How to fix YouTube picture-in-picture not working in 6 easy steps

How to clear cookies in Chrome, Opera and Safari
With this article, you can learn how to use ChatGPT Custom Instructions effectively with the best ChatGPT Custom Instructions examples

How to use ChatGPT Custom Instructions effectively

What to do if Instagram says "This story is unavailable"
EA Sports FC 24 beta code not working

Why is EA Sports FC 24 beta code not working

Previous Post: «
Next Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved