How to clear cookies in Chrome, Opera and Safari

Onur Demirkol
Aug 13, 2023
Updated • Aug 11, 2023
Think of your web browser as a magical carpet that takes you to different websites. But did you know it also leaves behind tiny crumbs called cookies? These cookies are useful since they keep things in mind for you, but they may gather and cause your browser to lag. Today, we will show you how to clear cookies in Chrome, Opera, and Safari!

Websites use cookies, which are little aids, to keep track of your preferences and activity. They are similar to your online friends, but too many of them might slow down your browser and make it seem worn out. Clearing cookies is like giving your browser a fresh start. It makes it function better and safeguards your privacy. Let's see how to clear cookies in Chrome and then move on to the others.

How to clear cookies in Chrome

Let's start with Google Chrome, one of the most used web browsers in the world. Here is the step-by-step guide:

  1. Open Chrome.
  2. Click the three-dot icon at the top right of your screen. It is placed right near your profile picture.
  3. Select More Tools from the list.
  4. Click Clear browsing data.

    How to clear cookies in Chrome
    Click Clear browsing data
  5. Select your time range from the top. If you want to delete everything, you can select All Time.
  6. Check the boxes "Cookies and other site data" and "Cached images and files."
  7. Hit Clear data.
How to clear cookies in Chrome
Clear data

How to clear cookies in Opera

Opera is another famous Chromium web browser that has millions of users all around the world. Its interface is very similar to Google Chrome, but there are certain differences. Let's see how to clear cookies in Opera:

  1. Open Opera.
  2. Click the three-line icon at the top right of your screen. Very similar to Chrome, it is placed near your profile picture.
  3. Scroll all the way down and click "Go to full browser settings."

    How to clear cookies in Chrome
    You need to scroll all the way down to see the "Go to full browser settings" option
  4. Select "Privacy & Security" from the left-hand menu.
  5. Click "Clear browsing data."

    How to clear cookies in Chrome
    "Clear browsing data" is placed at the top
  6. Check the appropriate boxes.
  7. Click "Clear data."

How to clear cookies in Safari

Macbooks have a huge community, and the majority of them use Safari, Apple's built-in web browser. Safari has a different interface and here is how to clear cookies:

  1. Open Safari.
  2. At the top left corner, click "Safari."
  3. Select Preferences from the drop-down menu.

    How to clear cookies in Safari
    Click Preferences
  4. Go to Privacy.
  5. Click Manage Website Data.

    How to clear cookies in Safari
    Click Manage Website Data
  6. Select the cookies you want to remove or select Remove All.
