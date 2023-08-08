Zoom Clips will change the way you look at online meetings

Emre Çitak
Aug 8, 2023
virtual meetings have become an integral part of our lives, Zoom has introduced an innovative solution to cater to those seeking an alternative to traditional live meetings.

Zoom Clips, a newly launched asynchronous video tool, has entered the scene, changing the way we record, edit, and share video content.

Designed to address the challenges posed by the widespread fatigue associated with video conferencing in the post-pandemic era, this new offering from Zoom aims to provide a fresh and engaging way to communicate and collaborate.

Zoom Clips offers a dedicated content library for efficient management, sharing, and organization of video clips- Image courtesy of Zoom

What is Zoom Clips?

Zoom Clips offers a comprehensive array of features that empower users to create, customize, and share video clips seamlessly. One of its standout features is the ability to record video content without the need for a live meeting.

Users can capture both screen and webcam feeds, including virtual backgrounds, as well as specific sections of their desktop. This flexibility allows for tailored and concise video communication.

To streamline the management and organization of video clips, Zoom Clips comes equipped with a dedicated content library. This repository serves as a centralized hub where users can effortlessly manage their clips, making it easier to locate and share content when needed.

The content library enhances the user experience by providing a structured way to keep track of created clips.

Video editing at its finest

Zoom Clips not only focuses on recording but also offers a range of editing capabilities to enhance the quality and relevance of video clips. After recording, users have the option to add titles, descriptions, and tags to their clips.

Additionally, the tool enables users to trim unwanted sections, ensuring that the final product is concise and impactful.

Sharing video clips is made simple through Zoom's web portal. Users can easily share their creations via email, expanding the reach of their content. Furthermore, Zoom Clips provides valuable insights by offering metrics such as completion rates and views.

This data empowers users to gauge the effectiveness of their content and make informed decisions for future communication strategies.

Users have the ability to add titles, descriptions, and tags to their clips, as well as trim unwanted sections for polished content - Image courtesy of Zoom

Zoom's journey hasn't been confined to introducing innovative tools alone. The company has actively pursued advancements in AI technologies and forged strategic partnerships to strengthen its offerings.

This multifaceted approach has enabled Zoom to not only keep up with market trends but also to set itself apart as a leader in the virtual communication area and collaboration and the money they've put into Zoom seems to be giving good results.

According to Zoom Q1 Earnings Report, Zoom did better than people expected. They made a profit of $15.4 million in the first quarter, which is a period of three months, and they earned $1.11 billion. This is more than the $1.07 billion they earned at the same time last year.

