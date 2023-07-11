Microsoft warns users that this Windows 11 version is running out of support soon

Microsoft has published a new notification on the official Microsoft Lifecycle website that informs Windows 11 users and also system administrators about the upcoming end of support for the original Windows 11 version.

Microsoft released the first version of Windows 11 in October 2023 to the public. The company changed servicing with the release, promising that home users would get 2 years of support instead of the 18 months that they received previously on Windows 10 devices. A new feature update for Windows 11 will also be released every year.

The original version of Windows 11 will reach end of servicing in October 2023. To be precise, it will receive a last batch of security updates on October 10, 2023, before it reaches end of support and is no longer maintained. Microsoft notes that customers won't receive support anymore after that date until they update their devices to a newer version that is still supported.

The following Windows 11 versions and editions will reach end of servicing in October 2023:

Windows 11 Home, version 21H2

Windows 11 Pro, version 21H2

Windows 11 Pro for Workstations, version 21H2

Windows 11 Pro Education, version 21H2

Windows 11 users may check the installed version using various methods. One option is to use the keyboard shortcut Windows-R to open the runbox, type winver and to hit the Enter-key. Windows displays the current version and edition in a small window on the screen.

The vast majority of Windows 11 version 21H2 devices, machines running the original version of Windows 11, can be updated to Windows 11 version 22H2, the first feature update version released a year later, without any issues. Microsoft did not make changes to the system requirements that affect devices running Windows 11 version 21H2 negatively.

To update, Windows 11 users may select Start > Settings > Windows Update. The update to Windows 11 version 22H2 should be displayed there. If not, it may be necessary to activate the "check for updates" button to display it there.

Another option that users have is to use the Windows 11 Media Creation Tool or the Windows 11 Installation Assistant to upgrade the original version of Windows 11 to the latest version.

Some Windows 11 users may want to wait with the upgrade until Microsoft releases this year's feature update for the operating system. This would allow them to skip Windows 11 version 22H2 entirely and get two years of support before another upgrade needs to be installed. Microsoft has yet to announce the official release date for that feature update though, and there is a chance that it will be released after October 2023.

