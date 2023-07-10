Erica Lindbeck leaves Twitter after harassment over AI
The American voice actor Erica Lindbeck, who has a long history of voice work in movies, video games, and TV shows, recently deleted her Twitter account. The choice was made following a contentious debate over a Futaba AI cover video that used her voice without her consent.
While Lindbeck's supporters stood by her, denouncing the unlawful commercialization of her voice, other people on Twitter accused her of starting a harassment campaign over what they saw as a comical video.
Erica Lindbeck exits Twitter due to controversial AI argument
Lindbeck left Twitter after asking a YouTuber to remove a clip in which her character's voice was artificially reproduced without her permission. There was a flood of support from her fans in response to this unauthorized use of her voice for profit. They criticized the video producers for trying to capitalize on Lindbeck's skill without getting the required consent.
Others objected to Lindbeck's suggestion, but the YouTuber complied. They thought it was ridiculous, uploaded the video again, and yelled at the actor. Lindbeck made the decision to stop using Twitter rather than let things continue.
Sarah Silverman sues OpenAI and Meta for copyright infringement
Josh Keaton, who is well-known for his work in Spectacular Spider-Man, defended Lindbeck and backed her right to request the removal of artificial intelligence (AI)-generated video that uses her voice. The voice of Marvel's Spider-Man, Yuri Lowenthal, reiterated this attitude with a straightforward "Seconded" remark.
- Voice actress makes abundantly clear that she does not consent to her voice being utilized for AI.
- People scrape her characters’ voices & force her to sing songs or even say disparaging things.
- She asks people to report videos like this.
And SHE’S the bully? https://t.co/uT5bIRgV3Y
— Anna Brisbin ? BAYONETTA 3 (@BrizzyVoices) July 8, 2023
Who is Erica Lindbeck?
Erica Lindbeck is an American actress who was born in Boston, Massachusetts and reared in Greenville, North Carolina. She participated in various community theater and school productions before deciding to major in acting at the UCLA School of Theater, Film, and Television.
German authors demand stricter ChatGPT rules over copyright worries
In movies, video games, and television shows, Erica is well known for lending her voice to a variety of characters. Some of these characters include Loona from Helluva Boss, Cassie Cage from Mortal Kombat 11, Black Cat in Spider-Man (2018 video game), Barbie from Barbie: Dolphin Magic, Barbie: Spy Squad, and Barbie: Star Light Adventure (as well as the Hello Barbie doll), and Cheelai in Dragon Ball Super: Broly and Super Hero.
AI-Copyright paradox
There are several copyright concerns that must be resolved as artificial intelligence (AI) technology advances. Finding the rightful owner of any AI-created artwork is one of the major issues.
The usage of copyrighted materials in AI training is another copyright issue that needs to be addressed. Large datasets of text, photos, and other data are frequently used to train AI models. This information might be covered by copyright.
An AI model may be used to produce derivative works that violate the copyrights of the owners of the original material if it is trained on copyrighted data. There is no simple solution to this complex problem.Advertisement
There is actually a discussion to be had here, shame this article was posted by a ML algorithm.
If people can get raw samples of your voice on the internet – you’re done, that’s it, they can make something that sounds like you – that’s the end of that story.
Here’s what I don’t get, Mrs voice actress – so you’ve got weird amalgamations that sound like you… but if you’re worth anything you shouldn’t be threatened by this. AI can sure come close but it will never really have the versatility and range of a real human voice actor with years of experience and the ability to rehease and do multiple takes.
Besides, to the best of my knowledge, AI can’t create something new from scratch, it can only take and compile that which exists already, and with some human input it can be made to do other things, in a context that is unique or unexpected.
To put it into music terms, you’re still the composer/arranger/original performer – you’ve got cover bands popping up that can do a pretty good imitation job, their solos don’t land as well, their vocal harmony is all over the place, they’re not good enough to innovate much, and to the non discerning, careless audience, they might sound ok. But they can only exist as long as they’ve got songs to cover – and listening to a cover band still pales in comparison to hearing the real thing.
The Beatles never worried about other bands worldwide covering their songs, why would they be threatened by that? Similarly, if you’re threatened in this situation, then perhaps you actually believe you can be replaced, which is basically you insulting yourself.