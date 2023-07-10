Erica Lindbeck leaves Twitter after harassment over AI

The American voice actor Erica Lindbeck, who has a long history of voice work in movies, video games, and TV shows, recently deleted her Twitter account. The choice was made following a contentious debate over a Futaba AI cover video that used her voice without her consent.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Lindbeck's supporters stood by her, denouncing the unlawful commercialization of her voice, other people on Twitter accused her of starting a harassment campaign over what they saw as a comical video.

Erica Lindbeck exits Twitter due to controversial AI argument

Lindbeck left Twitter after asking a YouTuber to remove a clip in which her character's voice was artificially reproduced without her permission. There was a flood of support from her fans in response to this unauthorized use of her voice for profit. They criticized the video producers for trying to capitalize on Lindbeck's skill without getting the required consent.

Others objected to Lindbeck's suggestion, but the YouTuber complied. They thought it was ridiculous, uploaded the video again, and yelled at the actor. Lindbeck made the decision to stop using Twitter rather than let things continue.

Sarah Silverman sues OpenAI and Meta for copyright infringement

Josh Keaton, who is well-known for his work in Spectacular Spider-Man, defended Lindbeck and backed her right to request the removal of artificial intelligence (AI)-generated video that uses her voice. The voice of Marvel's Spider-Man, Yuri Lowenthal, reiterated this attitude with a straightforward "Seconded" remark.

- Voice actress makes abundantly clear that she does not consent to her voice being utilized for AI. - People scrape her characters’ voices & force her to sing songs or even say disparaging things. - She asks people to report videos like this. And SHE’S the bully? https://t.co/uT5bIRgV3Y — Anna Brisbin ? BAYONETTA 3 (@BrizzyVoices) July 8, 2023





Who is Erica Lindbeck?

Erica Lindbeck is an American actress who was born in Boston, Massachusetts and reared in Greenville, North Carolina. She participated in various community theater and school productions before deciding to major in acting at the UCLA School of Theater, Film, and Television.

German authors demand stricter ChatGPT rules over copyright worries

In movies, video games, and television shows, Erica is well known for lending her voice to a variety of characters. Some of these characters include Loona from Helluva Boss, Cassie Cage from Mortal Kombat 11, Black Cat in Spider-Man (2018 video game), Barbie from Barbie: Dolphin Magic, Barbie: Spy Squad, and Barbie: Star Light Adventure (as well as the Hello Barbie doll), and Cheelai in Dragon Ball Super: Broly and Super Hero.

AI-Copyright paradox

There are several copyright concerns that must be resolved as artificial intelligence (AI) technology advances. Finding the rightful owner of any AI-created artwork is one of the major issues.

The usage of copyrighted materials in AI training is another copyright issue that needs to be addressed. Large datasets of text, photos, and other data are frequently used to train AI models. This information might be covered by copyright.

An AI model may be used to produce derivative works that violate the copyrights of the owners of the original material if it is trained on copyrighted data. There is no simple solution to this complex problem.

Advertisement