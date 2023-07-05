GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass

Grand Theft Auto V's return to Xbox Game Pass is a significant surprise for the month of July. This came as a surprise to many gamers from all around the world as none of them were expecting GTA 5 to make a return to Game Pass.

Grand Theft Auto V had previously been available through Game Pass. It was formerly on the service around 2021 but was taken off in August of that year. As it did with Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar has a history of releasing its games on Game Pass for a limited time before taking them off.

Both the Xbox One and "next-gen" Xbox Series X/S versions of GTA V are included in Game Pass. Rockstar's open-world epic is now available on Xbox Game Pass for the first time since its original Xbox Series X|S port last year, giving subscribers a chance to try out fresh features like ray-traced graphics, better resolutions, and, of course, that wonderful 60FPS gameplay.

The game is also playable on mobile devices through cloud-based streaming and touch controllers. Unfortunately, PC Game Pass subscribers are out of luck. Additionally, although the game is accessible as of right now, no one is sure how long it will be. The most popular open-world game is currently on its third tour on the platform, with the last one in 2022 lasting slightly under five months.

Xbox Game Pass list

Six other games, including some sizable expansions for games like Sea of Thieves, will be added to Game Pass in the coming weeks in addition to GTA 5. The rest of this month's releases are as follows:

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever Console & PC & Cloud - Available now

McPixel 3 - Console & PC - July 6

Common'hood - Console & PC & Cloud - July 11

Insurgency: Sandstorm - PC - July 11

Exoprimal - Console & PC - July 14

Techtonica - Console & PC - July 18

The Cave - Console & PC - July 18

Beginning on July 15, the following games will no longer be available in the free library. You may purchase them now for 20% less:

Exo One - Console & PC & Cloud

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls - Console & PC & Cloud

Spelunky 2 - Console & PC & Cloud

