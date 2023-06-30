Fixed: Xbox controller buttons not working

Onur Demirkol
Jun 30, 2023
Updated • Jun 19, 2023
If you're a committed gamer, you know how annoying it can be when your Xbox controller's buttons stop working. Your gaming experience can be ruined by any error, whether it includes the analog sticks, bumpers, triggers, or A, B, X, or Y buttons. Fortunately, by following a few simple steps, you can troubleshoot and fix the Xbox controller buttons not working issue. You can attempt the most well-liked choices that are given below.

In addition to serving as a gaming controller, the Xbox controller lets you show off your personality and sense of flair. Whether you prefer the standard black or white model or want to spice things up with a different color or design, you can choose the best Xbox controller for you and enjoy the best gaming experience possible.

If the buttons on your Xbox controller are not functioning, you should attempt a few different solutions. Not to worry, we've compiled a list of some of the greatest!

Credit: Xbox

How to fix the "Xbox controller buttons not working" error

If you play Xbox games, you are aware of how annoying it can be when your controller's buttons malfunction. This unpleasant problem may cause you to miss a crucial shot, lose a race, or botch a task. Fortunately, there are a few easy procedures you may follow to solve this issue and resume play.

If you are facing the "Xbox controller buttons not working" error, check out the solutions below!

Dirt build-up

If the buttons are dirty or sticky, they could occasionally not work. This could be brought on by spills, grit, sweat, or dust. To properly clean the buttons, you'll need a soft cloth, a cotton swab, and some rubbing alcohol. It might be the reason why the buttons on your Xbox controller aren't working.

  1. Disconnect your controller.
  2. Get a soft cloth.
  3. Clean your controller's edges, buttons, and outer case.
  4. Connect your controller.
Credit: Xbox

Faulty motherboard

One possible reason why the buttons on your Xbox controller are not functioning is a faulty motherboard. The motherboard is the main circuit board that connects your controller's buttons, triggers, joysticks, and batteries to the other components. If your motherboard is flawed or damaged, it could affect how well your controller performs.

How can you tell if a motherboard is damaged? By opening it up and looking inside, you may examine your controller for any visible signs of damage, such as fractures, burns, corrosion, or loose wires. You can use a screwdriver and a pry tool to remove the screws and shell of your controller delicately.

Faulty button

Your controller's physical components include buttons, sticks, triggers, and bumpers. These parts could eventually degrade or be injured by debris, liquid spills, or drops. Your controller might therefore fail to respond to your inputs or might inadvertently record inputs.

If a button isn't working properly and you're not very tech-savvy, you should usually take your controller to a shop to have it fixed.

