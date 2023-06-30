How to reset Instagram Explore page: Fresh start

Onur Demirkol
Jun 30, 2023
Updated • Jun 21, 2023
Tutorials
|
0

Your likes and preferences are taken into account when curating the content that appears on the Instagram Explore page. However, resetting it is a quick and practical solution if you believe that your Explore page no longer reflects your interests or if you just want a new start. Today, we will explain how to reset Instagram Explore page for a fresh start!

The Explore page presents posts that it thinks you'll find interesting as it gathers information from your interactions over time, and if you use Instagram frequently, you're definitely familiar with the Explore page. Let's take a look at how to reset Instagram Explore page easily!

how to reset Instagram Explore page
how to reset Instagram Explore page

How to reset Instagram Explore page: Guide

Here, you can find fresh information from other accounts that align with your interests and preferences. Based on your activity, including the posts you like, comment on, share, or save, the accounts you follow, and the hashtags you use, Instagram's algorithm chooses what to show you on the Explore tab.

Related: Instagram messages blacked out: How to fix it

However, occasionally the stuff that appears on your Explore page could make you feel bored or irritated. You might keep seeing the same articles and reels, or you might encounter information that has nothing to do with your interests. You might be curious as to whether it's possible to restart your Instagram Explore page so that you can see anything brand-new. Here is how to reset Instagram Explore page:

Refresh the page

This is probably the easiest method in our "how to reset Instagram Explore page" guide. Follow the steps below to reset your Explore page:

  1. Open Instagram on your device.
  2. Log into your account.
  3. Click Search at the bottom left.
  4. Swipe up and let it reset the page for you.

"Not interested"

Instagram's "Not Interested" option will let you improve your Explore page and help you find content related to the things you usually look at. Here is how:

  1. Launch Instagram.
  2. Click the Search icon to go to your Explore page.
  3. Tap a post that you are not interested in.
  4. Tap the three-dot icon at the top right.
  5. Click "Not Interested."
how to reset Instagram Explore page
how to reset Instagram Explore page

Clear app data

The last solution in our how to reset Instagram Explore page" guide is clearing all the app data so that you can make a fresh start. Here is how:

Related: How to add music to Instagram Notes

Android

  1. Go to Settings.
  2. Click "Apps."
  3. Find Instagram.
  4. Tap "Storage."
  5. Tap "Clear data" at the bottom left of your screen.

iOS

  1. Navigate to Settings.
  2. Tap General.
  3. Go to iPhone Storage.
  4. Find Instagram.
  5. Tap Delete App.
  6. Go to App Store and download the app back.
Advertisement

Related content

Xbox controller buttons not working

Fixed: Xbox controller buttons not working
change country of app store

How to change the country of App Store to access unavailable App Store content
Youtube app something went wrong

How to fix Youtube app something went wrong error
How to write to a text file in Python

How to write to a text file in Python
DTB meaning

DTB meaning: What does it mean, how do you use it
ChatGPT rewriter

You don't need ChatGPT rewriter tools to write great articles

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved