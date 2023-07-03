The new fan-made Hollow Knight mode brings back old gamers

Hollow Night mesmerized millions of gamers from all around the world and if you miss the experience, you might want to check out the Pale Court mode that was recently revealed.

One of the most eagerly awaited and ambitious fan-made projects for Hollow Knight is the Pale Court mod, which appears to provide a high-quality and immersive experience that will enhance the gameplay and narrative of Hollow Knight.

Hollow Night Pale Court is finally out

It has been a very long time and Hollow Knight Pale Court is finally live. It was teased many times in the past and it was recently released on June 1, with the trailer that you can watch above. Players have been waiting for some time now and if you go to the official Discord or Reddit page of it, you will see that many Hollow Knight enthusiasts are relieved and the majority say that the mod is pretty good.

Hollow Knight Pale Court has been introduced on YouTube with a trailer but you need to go to the official GitHub page to download it. Besides, yo?u can also find all the necessary information and links on GitHub, including the video below that will help you download and install the mod. Because it is a fan-made mod and not an official DLC, you can't just download it on Steam or another platform but you need to install it yourself on your PC.

"Challenge Hallownest's mightiest champions in grand combat! Overcome your opponents with powerful new charms! Discover new secrets and stories! All with an incredible new soundtrack! Now available on Scarab+ & Scarab!" the developers said in the GitHub post.

Hollow Knight became a very popular game, especially after its release on Nintendo Switch. The game reached 1 million sold copies for PC after 15 months of its launch. However, it reached 250k copies just in two weeks for Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, Hollow Knight Pale Court is only available for PC and if you are a Switch player, you won't be able to enjoy it.

It is not live and you can try it out by following the guide above!

