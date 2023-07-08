Overwatch Genesis: Fans demand full-length Overwatch anime series

Overwatch Genesis is a three-part anime short that tells the origin story of Gabriel Reyes, also known as Reaper. The first episode of Genesis was released on July 7, 2023, and it was met with positive reviews from fans.

Many fans have been calling for Blizzard to produce a full-length anime series based on Overwatch Genesis.

The short is animated by Studio Mir, the same studio that produced the animated series "Legend of Korra". It is directed by Youngjoo Son, who also directed the animated short "Dragons" for Overwatch.

Check out Overwatch Genesis from the PlayOverwatch Youtube channel the video below.

Why are fans demanding a full-length Overwatch anime series?

Fans have been impressed with the quality of the animation and the story in Overwatch Genesis. They have also praised the portrayal of Gabriel Reyes, who is often seen as a villain in the game.

Some fans believe that a full-length anime series would be a great way to expand the Overwatch universe and tell more stories about the characters. They also believe that it would be a way to reach a wider audience and introduce more people to the Overwatch franchise.

With all this, we don't think we need to remind you how good Blizzard is at cinematics.

What has Blizzard said about the future of the Overwatch anime series?

Blizzard has not yet commented on the possibility of a full-length anime series. However, the positive reaction from fans suggests that it is something that the company should consider.

If you are a fan of Overwatch, we encourage you to check out Overwatch Genesis. It is a well-made short that tells an interesting story. And who knows, maybe it will lead to a full-length anime series in the future.

