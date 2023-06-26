What is iOS 17 Sensitive Content Warning and how to enable it?

iOS 17 Sensitive Content Warning
Emre Çitak
Jun 26, 2023
Updated • Jun 21, 2023
iOS, Mobile Computing
|
0

iOS 17, the latest release of Apple's operating system, brings a host of exciting features and reinforces its commitment to user security.

One notable addition is the iOS 17 Sensitive Content Warning feature, designed to enhance iPhone safety and provide users with greater control over their viewing experience.

iOS 17 Sensitive Content Warning
iOS 17 introduces the Sensitive Content Warning feature, enhancing user privacy and control over sensitive content on iPhones - Image: Apple

What is iOS 17 Sensitive Content Warning feature?

The Sensitive Content Warning is a new feature introduced in iOS 17 that aims to protect user privacy by displaying warnings and shielding against sensitive content on your device.

This powerful tool acts as a safeguard for sensitive information received during FaceTime calls, text messages, and content shared through AirDrop.

Sensitive Content Warning feature serves as a valuable line of defense. It acts as a barrier against various forms of sensitive content, including explicit photos and videos, violence, animal and human abuse, sexual harassment, and other offensive material.

By locally storing data on your device, iOS 17 Sensitive Content Warning feature helps you to eliminate worries about potential data leaks and enhances the overall security of your iPhone.

iOS 17 Sensitive Content Warning
iOS 17 Sensitive Content Warning serves as a barrier against sensitive content, including explicit photos and videos, violence, animal and human abuse, sexual harassment, and other offensive material - Image: Apple

How to enable iOS 17 Sensitive Content Warning feature

To ensure a safer and more controlled digital experience, iOS 17 allows you to enable the Sensitive Content Warning feature for select apps that support it.

Currently, this feature is available for AirDrop, Messages, FaceTime, and Contact posters.

Here is how to enable iOS 17 Sensitive Content Warning feature on your iPhone:

  1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone
  2. Scroll down and tap on Privacy & Security
  3. Locate and select Sensitive Content Warning
  4. On the following screen, you will find a toggle switch. Make sure it is turned on

Once activated, navigate to the Apps and Access section, where you will find individual toggle switches for AirDrop, Messages, and Video Messages. Enable each of these toggles.

Advertisement

Related content

iOS 17 Safari profiles

How to create new Safari profiles on iOS 17
How to downgrade iOS17 to iOS16

How to downgrade iOS17 to iOS16
new ios 17 features

Here are the expected new iOS 17 features
Apple Weather App Experiences Outages

Apple Weather App Experiences Outages and Inaccurate Data: Third Time in a Month

Is your Face ID not working? Here is how to fix it!

This new WhatsApp feature will only be available to Apple users

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved