Stability AI has released a new version of its AI image generator, Stable Diffusion XL (SDXL). The new version, called SDXL 0.9, produces more photorealistic images than its predecessor. It also does a better job of generating hands, which was previously a weakness of AI-generated images.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new model, according to Stability AI, offers "a leap in creative use cases for generative AI imagery." The blog post's example photos showed improvements when the same prompts were used with SDXL 0.9 and Stable Diffusion XL beta.

The newest model appears to produce images with higher resolution and more lifelike hands, including aliens, wolves, and a human holding a coffee cup. Up to the March introduction of Midjourney v5, a competing platform based on Discord, hands were a simple "tell" to identify AI-generated art.

"SDXL 0.9 has one of the largest parameter counts of any open source image model, boasting a 3.5B parameter base model and a 6.6B parameter model ensemble pipeline (the final output is created by running on two models and aggregating the results). The second stage model of the pipeline is used to add finer details to the generated output of the first stage," the blog post said.

What is new with SDXL 0.9?

SDXL 0.9 produces images with significantly improved detail and composition. The images are sharper and more realistic, and they have better color and lighting. The model also does a better job of generating complex objects, such as people and animals.

One of the most noticeable improvements in SDXL 0.9 is the way it generates hands. Previously, AI-generated hands were often blurry or distorted. In SDXL 0.9, the hands are much more realistic and detailed.

“Despite its ability to be run on a standard home computer, SDXL 0.9 presents a leap in creative use cases for generative AI imagery. “The ability to generate hyper-realistic creations for films, television, music, and instructional videos, as well as offering advancements for design and industrial use, places SDXL at the forefront of real-world applications for AI imagery," Stability AI said.

Related: How to use ControlNet Stable Diffusion extension

To run SDXL 0.9 locally on a PC, you will need a minimum of 16GB of RAM and a GeForce RTX 20 (or higher) graphics card with 8GB of VRAM. The model supports Windows 11 / 10 and Linux.

It is a significant improvement over its predecessor. It produces more realistic images with better detail and composition. The model also does a better job of generating hands. If you are looking for an AI image generator that can produce high-quality images, it is a great option.

Advertisement