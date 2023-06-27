SPONSORED CONTENT

CCleaner: A One-Stop Shop for Optimizing Your Computer for JUST 1$

If you’re dealing with a slow or laggy computer, CCleaner helps speed it up by optimizing your drives and storage.

ccleaner performance
Shaun
Jun 27, 2023
Updated • Jun 27, 2023
Sponsored Content, Tutorials
|
0

Our team is always looking for things we think our readers will value. We have received compensation for publishing this article.

CCleaner is a staple for optimizing computers thanks to its ease of use and allowing for advanced functions with just a couple of clicks. It's a complete suite that lets you clean files or check your computer status, optimize performance, update drivers, and much more.

That said, is it worth it for all your optimization needs? Also, how difficult is it to use? We looked at what CCleaner has to offer to give you a good idea of what to expect.

Check Your Vitals the Easy Way

Using computers is, in part, a bit like having a big shed where you inadvertently accumulate things until you notice you have a big pile of rubbish to take care of. And everybody knows how cumbersome it is to find useless files, software that reduces your computer's performance, and more.

With CCleaner, you can quickly check your computer in several areas, including privacy, space, speed, and security. It also lets you check how many unneeded files you have, tracking cookies, and more. One of the most salient features is the ability to check your computer for outdated software. This is incredibly handy when you have a lot of things installed and saves you from browsing a million websites to check each update.

It's vital to notice that two of the most powerful features, checking for speed issues and outdated software, are exclusive to the Pro version.

Let CCleaner Improve Performance

Another essential Pro feature is the Performance Optimizer. It's an ingenious solution that finds any unneeded software running in the background and puts it into sleep mode. Then, CCleaner brings it back from sleep mode whenever it's required.

Depending on your system, dozens of programs may impact your performance. CCleaner analyzes your situation and tells you how much of an impact each program exerts, allowing you to choose which ones to put into sleep mode. Perhaps the best part is that you can use and forget about it: each program will be woken up automatically when necessary.

Updating Drivers the Easy Way

Of course, just checking that you have outdated drivers isn't enough. With the Pro version, you can also let CCleaner take care of things by automatically updating them. The process is stress-free since it analyzes your system and then lets you see what it found.

Outdated drivers are displayed by categories such as connectivity, system, and others for easy browsing. And just like everything else, you can select which ones to update. It even lets you skip a version, which is very useful if you know the latest update brought issues to users.

Clean What You Want

Perhaps one of the most well-known modules in CCleaner is Custom Clean. With it, you can choose what you want to clean, and there's a wide range of options. It offers a lot of depth, too. For example, you can delete only the recently typed URLs on your browser or just the clipboard on your Windows installation.

In fact, Internet-related cleaning options are not only helpful in freeing up space. They're also beneficial for privacy-conscious users who want to leave no trace of their online activities thanks to CCleaner's cookies and browsing history deleting, and more.

It's basically a fully-customizable automated cleaning software. With this feature, you can rest assured you have complete control since it first analyzes your system. You can then check the report and decide whether to proceed.

Real-Time Monitoring

You can run CCleaner at any time to check for potential problems. However, you don't need to. With its Smart Cleaning feature, you can simply let it run in the background, and it'll alert you of possible issues in real-time. This is a great feature to get your system in top shape whenever a problem occurs. It warns you whenever there are junk files and can perform browser cleaning in real-time. 

CCleaner Real-Time Monitoring 3

Registry Cleaner and More

The whopping number of things you can do with CCleaner would require a book, but it wouldn't be fair not to mention another highlight, the Registry Cleaner. It allows you to search for unnecessary or outdated registry keys and delete them. You can also create a backup just in case something goes wrong. Aside from this, other essential features are:

  • Uninstall software thoroughly with the Uninstall Manager
  • Recover files with File Recovery
  • Create system backups and restore the system
  • Compatible with Windows, versions also available for macOS and Android
  • Customer support for any questions or issues

Take Advantage of CCleaner Pro

The free version of CCleaner is a no-brainer because it offers a complete platform for dealing with many aspects of your OS maintenance. That said, the extra features of CCleaner Pro are very worthwhile, costing only $30 per year. However, GHacks users have an incredible deal: you can get CCleaner Pro for only $1 annually! It's one of the best offers ever, and anyone looking for a complete set of tools for managing their computer shouldn't pass on this one.

However, GHacks users have an incredible deal: you can get a year’s subscription to CCleaner Pro for only $1! It's one of the best offers ever, and anyone looking for a complete set of tools for managing their computer shouldn't pass on this one.

Advertisement

Related content

Striving for Individuality in Online Video Games? The Power of Customization
UPDF

UPDF: An All-in-one PDF Editor to Improve Productivity (Giveaway)
I don’t know about you, but when I was younger I would start counting down to my favorite awards show a month earlier. With the 95th Academy Awards just 3 days away don't find yourself locked out. Scheduled to air at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT you can still watch the Oscars 2023 online from anywhere in the world all you need is a Virtual Private Network (VPN) and a live streaming site. Get your popcorn and drinks ready as I give you the plug. To stream outside the US you will need NordVPN which you can get now at 57% off. How to Watch the Oscars Outside the US Find a reliable VPN and I'll suggest that you go with Nord VPN. Install the VPN software and connect your server to the United States. Find a streaming service with the ABC channel such as YouTubeTV and watch your favorite movie stars as they get their Oscars. Watch the Oscars From Anywhere If you don't have cable and you're anywhere else in the world don't worry I've got you covered. First, you'll need a VPN and this allows you to move your connection to any place around the globe through a remote server. This makes you look like you're in another location and this means you can get around any geo-restrictions. Another plus with a VPN is that your internet connection gets encrypted and this secures your traffic by making it private. NordVPN works on Mac OS, Android, iOS, Windows, and Android TV giving you up to 6 connections simultaneously. Nord VPN has more than 5,000 high-speed servers in 60 countries. No matter your location you should easily access geo-blocked content. If you're not sure whether you’ll need to continue using NordVPN in the future. Don’t worry they’ve got a 30-day money-back policy. Watch the Oscars 2023 Without Cable If you've decided to cut the cable you can still find many streaming services with access to ABC. The unfortunate part is that they're restricted in the US but with the use of a VPN, you can access them. The great part about these streaming sites is that they come with free trials for new members no need to worry about the payment. I've prepared some of my favorites for you below: FuboTV YouTube TV Hulu + Live TV With the premium add-ons, you can use any of these supported devices: Roku Chromecast Amazon Fire TV Gaming Consoles How to Access the Oscars in Different Locations If you’re a US resident then you are in luck you can simply tune into the ABC channel or log in online at abc.com with your cable provider. If you're in Canada you can watch the Oscars on CTV or just log in online with your TV provider credentials. You could also just get a VPN and stream with any service that suits you. People in the UK can also watch without a VPN all thanks to the Sky Cinema Oscars channel. You can activate it with your regular Sky subscription for £11. The Nominees All Quiet on the Western Front The Fabelmans Avatar: The Way of Water Everything Everywhere All At Once Top Gun: Maverick The Banshees of Inisherin Evlis Tar Women Talking Triangle of Sadness

How to Watch the 2023 Oscars for Free With a VPN

7 Essential Password Manager features and 6 Bonus features
nordvpn interface

Looking for a reliable VPN service? Discover why the NordVPN security audit is a game changer

The time to buy is now! (Xbox Live edition)

Previous Post: «

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Latest from Softonic

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved