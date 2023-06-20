Silence unknown callers on WhatsApp with the last update

Onur Demirkol
Jun 20, 2023
Incoming calls from unknown numbers can now be automatically muted by the newest WhatsApp feature. You will be able to silence unknown callers easily thanks to the update and get rid of all the unnecessary calls.

According to WhatsApp, this functionality gives users better control over incoming calls and offers improved security against spam, prank calls, and shady callers. WhatsApp users can automatically block unwanted calls from unknown contacts by using the Silence Unknown Callers feature.

"Silence Unknown Callers is designed to give you more privacy and control of your incoming calls. It helps to automatically screen out spam, scams, and calls from unknown people for increased protection. These calls will not ring on your phone, but will be visible in your Call list, in case it turns out to be someone important," the company said in its blog post.

When used, the function turns off all warnings in the app, both audible and visual, for incoming calls from unknown numbers. The note "silenced unknown caller" will still be present next to any silenced calls in your recent calls list in case you decide to return the call.

How to use WhatsApp Silence unknown callers feature

The new "Silence unknown callers feature" of WhatsApp is now available to all users. In order to prevent distracting calls and concentrate on the ones that are important to you, this feature enables you to muffle the notifications for calls from numbers that are not in your contacts list.

Related: Meta adds WhatsApp Channels for creators and organizations

If you want to silence unknown callers on Whatsapp, follow the steps below:

  1. Open WhatsApp on your smartphone.
  2. Go to Settings.
  3. Select Privacy.
  4. Hit Calls.
  5. Turn on "Silence Unknown Callers."
WhatsApp Privacy Checkup

Also available on WhatsApp is Privacy Checkup, a function that leads users through key privacy settings. Users can access a step-by-step procedure that improves the security of their messages, calls, and personal information by choosing "Start checkup" under the Privacy settings. According to the business, using this strategy enables people to select the amount of protection that best meets their needs.

Related: WhatsApp Security Center aims to raise awareness

"Securing your private communication is important because we know people need a safe place to communicate. We’re taking this message around the world in new ways to help communicate why this is so important. Starting this week, we’re encouraging people to check in with one another securely via a private message so friends and loved ones know they have a safe space to open up," WhatsApp said about Privacy Checkup.

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

