Spill launches beta on iOS: The Twitter competitor you are looking for

Spill, a new social media platform created by former Twitter employees, has made its debut as an invite-only beta version on the App Store, which you may sign up for by using the link here.

With its visually focused interface and multimedia microblogging capabilities, Spill aims to offer a refreshing alternative to Twitter. Let's delve into the details of this promising app but before we do, you might want to take a look at the tweet by Spill's Twitter account below.

Six months, 10K+ lines of code, thousands of testers, our first advertisers and we’re just getting started ?? Proud to share the SPILL invite-only beta is now in the Apple App Store (https://t.co/tJga3QA7gF). More on where we’re at, what’s next & where to find invites ?? pic.twitter.com/5B2LPjOA3L — SPILL (@SpillMob) June 12, 2023

Journey of Spill CEO Alphonzo "Phonz" Terrell

Spill CEO Alphonzo "Phonz" Terrell has had an eventful year. Previously serving as the global head of social and editorial at Twitter, he witnessed the company's acquisition by Elon Musk.

Subsequently, Terrell started a new entrepreneurial venture and successfully raised $2.75 million in pre-seed funding.

A look into Spill's interface

Spill greets users with a feed reminiscent of Tumblr, where recent posts from followed individuals, referred to as "sippers", are displayed alongside algorithmically curated content.

The app's user-friendly interface includes a top menu featuring trending posts and hashtags such as #spillionaires, #zaddiesofspill, and #baddiesofspill, which have already gained traction among early adopters.

At the bottom menu, users can easily share various forms of content, including text, GIFs, videos, photos, links, and polls.

Diversity is the goal

What sets Spill apart from other Twitter alternatives is its deliberate focus on building inclusive communities from the outset, rather than treating diversity as an afterthought. Terrell believes that catering to underserved culture drivers will result in a superior platform for all users.

During the alpha phase, Spill actively sought out Black and queer creators, recognizing their pivotal role in shaping internet trends and memes. The organic approach stems from the fact that the Spill team itself comprises members from these communities.

Kenya Parham, Spill's global VP of community and partnerships, who joined in March, highlights the significance of placing these culture drivers at the forefront. She notes that historically marginalized groups, including Black and Brown individuals, marginalized communities, and queer individuals, have had to fight for their space on other platforms.

Spill aims to create a vibrant ecosystem by ensuring their voices are prioritized. Leveraging the team's industry connections, Spill intends to utilize media sponsorships strategically. An example of this is the partnership with "The Blackening", an upcoming horror film featuring an all-Black cast.

You get rewarded by using the app

While content moderation remains a challenge for any social platform, Spill plans to address it proactively. The app introduces a "rep score" system, rewarding users who consistently exhibit positive, non-toxic behavior with access to new features and benefits. Terrell explains that although similar scoring systems exist internally in most social apps, Spill is making it visible to users.

However, other users won't be able to see an individual's rep score, ensuring privacy while fostering a healthy online environment.

The future of Spill is bright

Spill is currently in its beta stage, but it has ambitious plans for the future. The platform aims to develop a customized large language model for content moderation, specifically designed to understand Black dialects like AAVE.

Additionally, Spill intends to incorporate blockchain-based creator features to reward users who generate viral trends.

