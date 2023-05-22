Microsoft struggles to find solutions to Windows 11 problems

Windows 11 has been plagued by a range of issues, leaving both users and the tech giant grappling for solutions. Recent reports reveal that Microsoft has acknowledged the existence of certain problems within Windows 11 that it is currently unable to rectify. These issues have affected users of Windows 11 as well as those still using Windows 10, leading to frustration and uncertainty about the future of Microsoft's operating systems.

One prominent bug, as highlighted by Neowin, revolves around the Start menu, Windows search bar, and Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps, which fail to start or operate correctly for some users. Investigation into this matter suggests a connection with damaged registry keys and data associated with Microsoft Office apps, along with apps integrated with Office software, Windows, and Outlook. The bugs, however, do not affect all users, with reports of the issue surfacing since January of this year.

Microsoft can not get it fixed

Microsoft's response to the bug has left many disappointed, as it fails to offer a definitive fix for the problem. On its 'Health' webpage addressing the issue, Microsoft acknowledges that Windows search and UWP apps may not function as expected or encounter difficulties in the opening.

In an attempt to mitigate the problem, Microsoft has provided a workaround: users can uninstall apps that integrate with Windows, Microsoft Office, Microsoft Outlook, or Outlook Calendar. Unfortunately, the company does not provide a comprehensive list of the specific apps causing the issue, making it challenging for users to identify and resolve the problem effectively.

Dilemma of Microsoft

The suggested workaround poses a significant challenge for users who heavily rely on the affected apps. Uninstalling these apps may not be a viable option, leaving individuals with limited choices and no clear path to resolve the issue. Microsoft's admission of its own perplexity regarding the problem raises concerns about the overall stability and reliability of Windows 11, as well as its predecessor, Windows 10, which also experiences similar issues.

Developing and maintaining operating systems like Windows 11 is a complex undertaking. They must seamlessly interact with a wide range of hardware and software configurations, making it challenging to anticipate and resolve all potential issues. However, Microsoft's struggle in finding a suitable fix for these persistent problems is undoubtedly disconcerting. It raises questions about the company's ability to address critical issues and provide a stable user experience, casting doubt on the rumored development of Windows 12.

