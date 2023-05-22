Gadget-like widgets to make a comeback on Windows 11

In recent weeks, Microsoft has been diligently engaged in reviving a distinctive aspect of Windows Vista, which generated significant debate during its time: desktop widgets, known as gadgets back then. It is worth recalling that prior to this development, Windows XP SP3 had established itself as a highly refined operating system, characterized by its maturity, stability, and reliability. Additionally, Windows XP SP3 introduced an intriguing visual transformation compared to its immediate predecessor, the somewhat notorious Windows ME, which wasn't particularly well-received by users.

While Windows XP had garnered widespread acclaim for its performance, Windows Vista's arrival marked a significant shift in public perception. Without delving into the exhaustive criticisms that have been extensively discussed, it is worth noting that Windows Vista's most notable contribution was paving the way for the subsequent release of Windows 7. Even to this day, Windows 7 can still be found on some systems, despite its lack of technical support for a considerable period. However, it must be acknowledged that the considerable level of maturity achieved by Windows 10 in recent years positions it as a superior choice in terms of functionality and overall user experience.

Despite the mixed reception of Windows Vista, it is important to acknowledge that it introduced certain noteworthy concepts, with the caveat that their execution fell short. While it may seem controversial to express such sentiment to those who experienced the associated challenges during that era, it is worth recognizing that desktop widgets were not inherently flawed. The subsequent success and widespread adoption of similar functionalities on both Android and iOS platforms serve as compelling evidence of their potential value.

According to a recent report by Windows Latest, Microsoft is actively enhancing the functionality and aesthetics of widgets in Windows 11. In an upcoming update, reminiscent of the beloved Gadgets from previous Windows versions, widgets will make a triumphant return. This exciting development will allow users to conveniently pin widgets directly onto their desktop, granting quick access to essential information and functionalities.

While explicit confirmation is yet to be received, the information suggests that the inclusion of desktop widgets may be part of the anticipated Windows 11 23H2 release, expected to debut around September.

Alternatively, there exists the possibility that the introduction of this new feature, desktop widgets, may not coincide with the release of Windows 11 22H2. Instead, Microsoft might choose to deploy it independently through a Moment, a new format adopted by the company for launching new functionalities. In such a scenario, the arrival of widgets could potentially happen even earlier than anticipated.

Every device going mobile

The motivation behind expediting the launch can be attributed to the tremendous success experienced by widgets on mobile platforms. With their widespread adoption and daily usage by users, Microsoft aims to tap into this popularity and capitalize on the positive reception of widgets in the mobile realm. However, it is crucial for Microsoft to ensure that the implementation in Windows 11 surpasses the challenges faced during the Windows Vista era. The ultimate success or failure of desktop widgets in Windows 11 will heavily depend on the execution and user experience it offers, warranting cautious optimism and the hope for a more favorable outcome.

