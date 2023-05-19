Don't expect too much from Windows 11 version 23H2

Martin Brinkmann
May 19, 2023
Windows 11 News
|
0

Microsoft is still on track to release a feature update for its Windows 11 operating system later this year. The company announced a stop for feature updates for Windows 10, but Windows 11 will continue to get a yearly feature update next to the Moments updates that Microsoft releases throughout the year.

Microsoft is tight lipped about the upcoming feature update. The company has not revealed much about Windows 11 version 23H2 and is still preparing to release the Moments 3 update for Windows 11.

Now we know why. Windows 11 version 23H2 will be a smaller update that installs similarly to cumulative updates for the operating system. It is the first feature update for Windows 11 that will install this way. The previous feature update, Windows 11 version 22H2, was a major update to the operating system.

Microsoft did not confirm any of this. Here is how we know. Windows enthusiast PantomOcean3 noticed that Microsoft released an internal build recently with a new build number. This new build is based on Windows 11 version 22H2 and it has its own enablement package, KB5027397.

This suggests strongly that Windows 11 version 23H2 will be a smaller update that will install quickly on user devices. While that is a good thing for system administrators, as updating becomes less of a headache, it also means that Windows 11 users should not expect major new features or differences in the new version of Windows 11.

Microsoft is still on track to release a fourth Moments update later this year. It is possible that this update will be included in the next feature update for Windows 11. Moments updates are smaller updates that introduce some new features and changes to the operating system.

Windows 11 version 23H2 will be released near the end of the year, likely around October 2023.

The next major release for the Windows platform happens in the second half of 2024. Whether this will indeed be the Windows 12 release that everyone is expecting or not, remains to be seen.

Microsoft did announce earlier that it decided to switch back to a three-year release cycle for its Windows platform. Windows 11 was officially released on October 5, 2021 to the public. This would pinpoint the release of the next major version of Windows to October 2024.

The new release will at least match the system requirements of Windows 11. Windows 10 users who have hoped to jump straight to it may be disappointed, if their devices do not meet the system requirements for Windows 11.

Now You: what is your take on all of this? Are you happy with the Moments updates?

Summary
Don't expect too much from Windows 11 version 23H2
Article Name
Don't expect too much from Windows 11 version 23H2
Description
The next feature update for Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system will be a smaller update that will install like other cumulative updates.
Author
Publisher
Ghacks Technology News
Logo
Advertisement

Related content

Photos app for Windows 11 insiders adds Slideshow, Timeline Scrollbar and Spot Fix

Windows 11's Photos app gets support for WebP

How to use Phone Link with iPhone to send messages from your PC

Microsoft removes MSN and most ads from Windows 11's Weather App
windows 11

Windows 11 is getting these new features soon

Is Microsoft restoring Windows 7 Gadgets feature in Windows 11?

Another area in Windows 11 may show ads in the future

Previous Post: «

Comments

There are no comments on this post yet, be the first one to share your thoughts!

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

Advertisement

Spread the Word

Ghacks Newsletter Sign Up

Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Advertisement

Hot Discussions

Advertisement

Recently Updated

Advertisement

About gHacks

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

The name and logo of Ghacks are copyrights or trademarks of SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A.
Copyright SOFTONIC INTERNATIONAL S.A. © 2005- 2023 - All rights reserved