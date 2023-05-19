Don't expect too much from Windows 11 version 23H2

Microsoft is still on track to release a feature update for its Windows 11 operating system later this year. The company announced a stop for feature updates for Windows 10, but Windows 11 will continue to get a yearly feature update next to the Moments updates that Microsoft releases throughout the year.

Microsoft is tight lipped about the upcoming feature update. The company has not revealed much about Windows 11 version 23H2 and is still preparing to release the Moments 3 update for Windows 11.

Now we know why. Windows 11 version 23H2 will be a smaller update that installs similarly to cumulative updates for the operating system. It is the first feature update for Windows 11 that will install this way. The previous feature update, Windows 11 version 22H2, was a major update to the operating system.

Microsoft did not confirm any of this. Here is how we know. Windows enthusiast PantomOcean3 noticed that Microsoft released an internal build recently with a new build number. This new build is based on Windows 11 version 22H2 and it has its own enablement package, KB5027397.

This suggests strongly that Windows 11 version 23H2 will be a smaller update that will install quickly on user devices. While that is a good thing for system administrators, as updating becomes less of a headache, it also means that Windows 11 users should not expect major new features or differences in the new version of Windows 11.

Microsoft is still on track to release a fourth Moments update later this year. It is possible that this update will be included in the next feature update for Windows 11. Moments updates are smaller updates that introduce some new features and changes to the operating system.

Windows 11 version 23H2 will be released near the end of the year, likely around October 2023.

The next major release for the Windows platform happens in the second half of 2024. Whether this will indeed be the Windows 12 release that everyone is expecting or not, remains to be seen.

Microsoft did announce earlier that it decided to switch back to a three-year release cycle for its Windows platform. Windows 11 was officially released on October 5, 2021 to the public. This would pinpoint the release of the next major version of Windows to October 2024.

The new release will at least match the system requirements of Windows 11. Windows 10 users who have hoped to jump straight to it may be disappointed, if their devices do not meet the system requirements for Windows 11.

Now You: what is your take on all of this? Are you happy with the Moments updates?

