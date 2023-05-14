Windows 11 is getting these new features soon

Microsoft plans to release the next Moments update for Windows 11 soon. Moments updates are smaller feature updates that introduce changes to the Windows 11 operating system.

The company has not revealed a launch date, but it did push the changes to the Release Preview version of Windows 11, which is an indicator that a release to stable Windows 11 devices is near.

Microsoft released two moments updates and one feature update for Windows 11 up until now. The last Moments update was released in March 2023 and you can check out the features that it introduced here.

Features of the third Windows 11 Moments update

Live Captions support is now available for additional languages: Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), French (France, Canada), German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese (Brazil, Portugal), Spanish, Danish, English (Ireland, other English dialects), Korean. It was available for United States English systems only previously.

Live Captions display captions for video playing on Windows 11. It is a system-wide feature, unlike captions functionality built-into browsers. Use the keyboard shortcut Windows-Ctrl-L to start using it.

Voice Access commands are supported for additional English dialects: English (United Kingdom), English (India), English (New Zealand), English (Canada), English (Australia). The in-app voice command help page shows descriptions and examples now, making it more accessible.

Voice access needs to be enabled under Settings > Accessibility > Speech > Voice Access. Windows 11 downloads a speech model when the feature is turned on for the first time. The update adds new voice commands for text selections and editing to Windows 11:

Select from [text 1] to [text 2] Delete all. Bold that, underline that, or italicize that.

Smaller changes:

A VPN status icon is displayed in the System tray area when the device is "connected to a recognized VPN profile".

is displayed in the System tray area when the device is "connected to a recognized VPN profile". Seconds may be displayed in the clock on the taskba r. This needs to be enabled under Settings > Personalization > Taskbar. Microsoft warns that this may increase power usage and that some devices may not be able to enable the power saving mode.

r. This needs to be enabled under Settings > Personalization > Taskbar. Microsoft warns that this may increase power usage and that some devices may not be able to enable the power saving mode. Copy two-factor authentication codes . When 2fa codes are displayed as notification toasts by apps, Windows 11 displays a copy button to quickly copy the code to the Clipboard. Only available for English.

. When 2fa codes are displayed as notification toasts by apps, Windows 11 displays a copy button to quickly copy the code to the Clipboard. Only available for English. Access Key shortcuts in File Explorer . These one-key shortcuts allow users to run commands quickly with just a single tap on a key.

. These one-key shortcuts allow users to run commands quickly with just a single tap on a key. Multi-kiosk mode is now supported. This adds the option to set environments for different users on the device. Kiosk mode allows admins to restrict access to certain apps on the device and to block certain functionality. Admins may check the help files for information on the feature.

Task Manager option to create a live kernel memory dump . It includes a "consistent snapshot of kernel memory" and optionally other memory types, and saves these to a dump file. To use the feature, switch to the Details tab in Task Manager, right-click on the System process and select Create live kernel memory dump file. The files are saved to %LocalAppData%\Microsoft\Windows\TaskManager\LiveKernelDumps.

. It includes a "consistent snapshot of kernel memory" and optionally other memory types, and saves these to a dump file. To use the feature, switch to the Details tab in Task Manager, right-click on the System process and select Create live kernel memory dump file. The files are saved to %LocalAppData%\Microsoft\Windows\TaskManager\LiveKernelDumps. New Touch keyboard control options. Founder under Settings > Time & language > Typing > Touch keyboard, Windows users have now three options: never, when no keyboard attached, or always. These define if and when a touch keyboard is displayed.

Founder under Settings > Time & language > Typing > Touch keyboard, Windows users have now three options: never, when no keyboard attached, or always. These define if and when a touch keyboard is displayed. Content Adaptive Brightness Control (CABC) . Enabled for laptops and 2-in-1 devices, and found under Settings > System > Display > Brightness & color. The available options are Off, Always and On Battery only. Devices need to support CABC.

. Enabled for laptops and 2-in-1 devices, and found under Settings > System > Display > Brightness & color. The available options are Off, Always and On Battery only. Devices need to support CABC. New USB4 hubs and devices Settings page . Found under Settings > Bluetooth & devices > USB > USB4 Hubs and Devices.

. Found under Settings > Bluetooth & devices > USB > USB4 Hubs and Devices. New Presence Sensing privacy Setting . Found under Settings > Privacy & security > Presence sensing. Read more about Presence Sensing here.

. Found under Settings > Privacy & security > Presence sensing. Read more about Presence Sensing here. Search performance is improved in Settings .

. Print Screen key behavior is changed . Instead of copying the screen to the Clipboard, a tap on the key will open the Snipping Tool by default. The old print key functionality can be restored in the Settings.

. Instead of copying the screen to the Clipboard, a tap on the key will open the Snipping Tool by default. The old print key functionality can be restored in the Settings. Cloud Suggestions and integrated Search suggestions improved for Simplified Chinese .

. Show 20 most recent tabs when using Alt-Tab . Alt-Tab may display up to 2 most recent tabs when invoked. The feature is found under System > Multitasking > Show tabs from apps when snapping or pressing Alt-Tab.

. Alt-Tab may display up to 2 most recent tabs when invoked. The feature is found under System > Multitasking > Show tabs from apps when snapping or pressing Alt-Tab. Accounts displaying OneDrive information.

Now You: what is your take on these changes?

