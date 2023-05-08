Is Microsoft restoring Windows 7 Gadgets feature in Windows 11?

Martin Brinkmann
May 8, 2023
Windows 11 News
Microsoft introduced support for gadgets, small apps that ran directly on the desktop, in Windows Vista. Gadgets were limited to a sidebar in Windows Vista and unlocked in Windows 7, so that users could place them everywhere on the desktop.

Microsoft did retire gadgets in Windows 8, stating that they were security risks. A report by Windows Central suggests that Microsoft is working on bringing the prime Windows 7 gadgets functionality back in some way.

Windows 11 features a Widgets panel that users may activate to display news, weather information, stock market news, sports scores and now also third-party widgets. All widgets are limited to a place in the widgets panel currently, but this could change soon.

According to Windows Central, Microsoft considers adding an option to Windows 11's Widgets feature to pin widgets to the desktop. Users would be able to pin their favorite widgets to the desktop, so that they are displayed all the time on the desktop. Widgets pinned this way may be placed everywhere on the desktop according to the report.

Microsoft hopes, according to Windows Central, that the new option to pin widgets improves the engagement with widgets.

Microsoft has not confirmed the feature nor has it been introduced in any of the Insider builds that are available currently. The change could improve the visibility of Widgets, considering that information is then displayed on the desktop, which removes the need to activate the Widgets panel.

Gadgets were popular on Windows 7 especially. Gadgets would display hardware information, music player controls, photos, and other bits on the desktop directly.

It would be ironic if Microsoft would launch the feature in the near future and remove the entire Widgets interface again in Windows 12 or another upcoming version of Windows 11.

Closing Words

Widgets is a controversial feature in Windows 11. Some users like it, especially the weather information on the taskbar, others have no use for it. The icon can be removed easily from the Windows 11 taskbar.

The change has not been confirmed yet by Microsoft and needs to be considered a rumor for now. It would make sense though to improve the functionality of Widgets further and fits right into other Widgets changes that Microsoft is testing or has introduced already.

Now You: do you use Widgets? What is your take on the desktop pinning feature?

Comments

  1. John said on May 8, 2023 at 2:28 pm
    Reply

    I do think Microsoft has run out of ideals and are just recycling old ones that failed before.

    1. John G. said on May 8, 2023 at 2:59 pm
      Reply

      Or they have discovered that doing bull**** like W11 is no good for the people.

  2. Tachy said on May 8, 2023 at 3:16 pm
    Reply

    Yes, I have the same 3 widgets on the 2nd monitor I have had since windows 7, on windows 10.

    No interference from is M$ needed.

    The only reason M$ would support widgets is to use them to deliver advertising.

  3. VioletMoon said on May 8, 2023 at 4:03 pm
    Reply

    Other users don’t even know what is being discussed and miss the benefits of widgets:

    https://www.howtogeek.com/875966/10-best-widgets-for-windows-11/

    Disable all is possible.

Leave a Reply

Check the box to consent to your data being stored in line with the guidelines set out in our privacy policy

We love comments and welcome thoughtful and civilized discussion. Rudeness and personal attacks will not be tolerated. Please stay on-topic.
Please note that your comment may not appear immediately after you post it.

